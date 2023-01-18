 Infocus Star Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infocus Phones InFocus Star

    InFocus Star

    InFocus Star is a phone, available price is Rs 839 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Star from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Star now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34885/heroimage/138415-v1-infocus-star-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34885/images/Design/138415-v1-infocus-star-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹839
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹839
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,000 M.R.P. ₹1,199
    Buy Now

    InFocus Star Price in India

    InFocus Star price in India starts at Rs.839. The lowest price of InFocus Star is Rs.1,000 on amazon.in.

    InFocus Star price in India starts at Rs.839. The lowest price of InFocus Star is Rs.1,000 on amazon.in.

    Infocus Star Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 1000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 114 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • InFocus
    • May 25, 2020 (Official)
    • No
    • Star
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infocus Star FAQs

    What is the Infocus Star Battery Capacity?

    Infocus Star has a 1000 mAh battery.

    Is Infocus Star Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infocus Star