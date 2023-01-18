 Tambo A1810 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tambo A1810

    Tambo A1810 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tambo A1810 from HT Tech. Buy Tambo A1810 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32446/heroimage/126815-v1-tambo-a1810-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32446/images/Design/126815-v1-tambo-a1810-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32446/images/Design/126815-v1-tambo-a1810-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32446/images/Design/126815-v1-tambo-a1810-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,011 M.R.P. ₹1,025
    Tambo A1810 Price in India

    Tambo A1810 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Tambo A1810 is Rs.1,011 on amazon.in.

    Tambo A1810 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • 1000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 73 grams
    • 13.4 mm
    • 114 mm
    • 48 mm
    • Black, Champagne, Copper Red
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 18.63 %
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 262k
    General
    • A1810
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Tambo
    • April 19, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: AMR, MID, MP3, WAV
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • 100
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Tambo A1810