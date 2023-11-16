 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 (vnx 00028) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 VNX 00028 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 VNX 00028 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 137,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1065G7 (10th Gen) Processor , 10.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 VNX 00028 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 VNX 00028 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹137,990
12.3 Inches (31.24 cm)
Intel Core i7-1065G7 (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
2736 x 1824 Pixels
0.79 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10.5 Hrs
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 VNX 00028 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 VNX 00028 Laptop in India is Rs. 137,990.  At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface Pro ...Read More

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 VNX 00028 Laptop in India is Rs. 137,990.  At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 VNX 00028 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 110,499.  It comes in the following colors: Matte Black.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 Vnx 00028 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 10.5 Hrs
Display Details
  • Yes
  • 12.3 Inches (31.24 cm)
  • 267 ppi
  • Quad HD LED Backlit PixelSense Touch Screen Display 10 Point Multi-touch 3:2 Aspect Ratio
  • LED
  • 2736 x 1824 Pixels
General Information
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Microsoft
  • Surface Pro 7 M1866 (VNX-00028)
  • Matte Black
  • 64-bit
  • 0.79 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
  • 8.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
Memory
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4X
  • 1
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Dual Far-field Studio Microphone
  • 1080p FHD
  • Dolby Audio
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
  • 5 MP
  • Yes
  • 8 MP
  • 1080p FHD
Networking
  • Yes
  • 6
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-1065G7 (10th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Plus
  • 1.3 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Microsoft Surface Pro 7 M1866 Vnx 00028 Laptop