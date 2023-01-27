 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Microsoft Laptop Microsoft Surface Pro 9

    Microsoft Surface Pro 9

    Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 126,499 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 9 from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153705/heroimage/microsoft-surface-pro-9-qez-00065-153705-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153705/images/Design/microsoft-surface-pro-9-qez-00065-153705-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹126,499
    13 Inches (33.02 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1600 x 1200 Pixels
    1 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    amazon
    ₹ 124,999 M.R.P. ₹149,999
    Buy Now

    Microsoft Laptops Prices in India

    Microsoft laptops price in India starts from Rs.49,890. HT Tech has 27 Microsoft Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13" (33.02 cm) display, 1600 x 1200 px
    Battery
    • 6 Cell
    • 15.5 Hrs
    • 15.5 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 13 Inches (33.02 cm)
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Virtually Edge-To-Edge 13â€ PixelSense Touchscreen Designed For Pen2
    • 120 Hz
    • 154 ppi
    • Yes
    General Information
    • Forest
    • 209 x 287 x 09  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Surface Pro 9 (QEZ-00065)
    • Microsoft
    • 1 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    • 09 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
    Memory
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • 10 MP
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Integrated
    • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • 4.2 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Detachable Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Microsoft Surface Pro 9