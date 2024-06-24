 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (qcb 00014) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 QCB 00014 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 QCB 00014 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 102,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 15.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 9 QCB 00014 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 QCB 00014 Laptop now with free delivery.
Platinum Silver
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (QCB-00014) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/8 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 QCB 00014 Laptop in India is Rs. 102,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. The status of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 QCB 00014 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

13 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

128 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-1235U

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (qcb 00014) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Qcb 00014 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    15.5 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    6 Cell

  • Display Features

    Colour Profile: sRGB And Vivid Refresh Rate Up To 120Hz (Dynamic Refresh Rate Supported) Aspect Ratio: 3:2 Contrast Ratio 1200:1 Adaptive Colour Auto Colour Management Supported Touch: 10-Point Multi-Touch Dolby Vision IQ Support16 Gorilla Glass 5

  • Display Size

    13 Inches (33.02 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1920 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    266 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Model

    Surface Pro 9 (QCB-00014)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    287 x 209 x 09 mm

  • Brand

    Microsoft

  • Colour

    Platinum Silver

  • Thickness

    09 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Weight

    1 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Far-Field Studio Microphones

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Atmos

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Clockspeed

    4.2 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 QCB 00014 Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Microsoft Laptop   /   Microsoft Surface Pro 9 QCB 00014 Laptop

