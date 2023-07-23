5 smartphones under Rs. 25000: Galaxy M34 to Oppo F23, check them all out now

If you were looking to buy a smartphone under the range of Rs. 25000, then we have just curated a list for you. These are some of the most outstanding phones in their segment, including Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Oppo F23 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro and more, all available on Amazon along with some exciting offers.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

This model is available in prism silver color with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal Storage. It has some exciting specifications including 120Hz sAMOLED display, 50MP triple no-shake camera, and 6000 mAh battery. Amazon is offering a straight 19 percent discount on this product, along with various bank and exchange offers. You can buy this model for just Rs.20999 after the discount. If you want to reduce the price more, there is a flat ₹2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹17999. An exchange offer of Rs.20050 is also available.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

This model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant features Mediatek dimensity 7050 with 120 Hz super Amoled curved display, It also features 100 MP OIS Camera. This smartphone is available on Amazon at 11 percent discount and you can grab it for Rs. 23999. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.21650. Before availing exchange offer, check whether this offer is available in your area.

Redmi K50i 5G

The color of this model is Quick Silver and it is available on Amazon with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 144Hz liquid FFS display. Amazon is offering a straight 34% discount on this smartphone. The original price of this phone is Rs.31999, but you can buy it for just Rs. 20999. You can further reduce the price by availing several bank and exchange offers.

Oppo F23 5G

This model offers 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger. It has 64MP Rear Triple AI camera with microlens and a 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display. There is a 14% discount available on this model and you can buy it for just Rs. 24999.There are various bank offers available to sweeten the deal. Amazon is offering a flat Flat Rs. 2500 Instant discount on HDFC Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

This smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC endurance edition. The 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of this smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs. 21999. To reduce the price further, there are various bank and exchange offers. You can get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 12000. The exchange offer available on this model is up to Rs. 20050. However, to get the best value, make sure your old phone, that you will trade in, is in a good condition.