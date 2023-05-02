38 Minecraft-like apps on Google Play Store BANNED! Your phone at risk, remove them NOW

A McAfee report has revealed as many as 38 Minecraft-like apps on the Google Play Store which contain adware. Check list to see if you have them installed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 13:53 IST
14 apps blocked by India today! Terrorists in Pakistan were targeting J&K; check list
Nothing Phone (1)
1/5 The central government on Monday, May 1, 2023, blocked 14 mobile messenger applications as they were being used by terrorists to communicate in Jammu and Kashmir with their handlers in Pakistan, people familiar with the matter said. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)
Phone
2/5 As per the report, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY), issued an order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to the 14 mobile apps on the grounds that they were being used to engage in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. (Pixabay)
Android
3/5 For the uninitiated, Section 69 (A) of the IT Act lets the government take action against posts and accounts that may threaten public order, the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State and friendly relations with foreign States. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a government official said the applications were also being used by overground workers of terrorist groups. (Unsplash)
Apps
4/5 You can consider deleting audio files, photos, videos, and unnecessary apps to free up storage space on Android phones. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 In official communications to higher-ups, the intelligence agencies informed that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley. Here is the list of 14 apps that are blocked by the government: Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, and Threema. (AP)
Google Play Store
View all Images
38 adware apps were found on the Google Play Store. Some have 10 million downloads. (Unsplash)

With the emergence of smartphones, it has become increasingly easy to carry out various tasks. There are millions of applications at your disposal for all purposes. However, this convenience has also led to the rise of adware and malicious apps which contain harmful code, violating users' privacy, stealing their data, and other risks. Despite Google's Play Protect system being in place which monitors apps diligently, some of them may still be malicious and go undetected, which can leave users vulnerable.

Now, a new report by McAfee has revealed several apps on the Google Play Store which contain adware.

Adware apps on Google Play Store

McAfee has recently revealed details about 38 apps on the Google Play Store which contain adware, as part of its App Defense Alliance which aims to ensure the safety of Google Play and its broader ecosystem. These apps are disguised as Minecraft clones on the Google Play Store and some of them, such as the Block Box Master Diamond, have over 10 million downloads. Moreover, most of these apps have been downloaded all over the world, and the threat has been particularly popular in United States, Canada, South Korea, and Brazil.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Although the official Minecraft mobile game is available for Android devices, it is a paid game, which these clones take advantage of. These are free apps, targeting children who wish to play Minecraft on their Android smartphones for free. Since users are able to play the game, they don't usually notice the large adware packets generated on their devices.

Check out the list of adware apps:

  1. Block Box Master Diamond
  2. Craft Sword Mini Fun
  3. Block Box Skyland Sword
  4. Craft Monster Crazy Sword
  5. Block Pro Forrest Diamond
  6. Block Game Skyland Forrest
  7. Block Rainbow Sword Dragon
  8. Craft Rainbow Mini Builder
  9. Block Forrest Tree Crazy
  10. Craft Clever Monster Castle
  11. Block Monster Diamond Dragon
  12. Craft World Fun Robo
  13. Block Pixelart Tree Pro
  14. Craft Mini Lucky Fun
  15. Block Earth Skyland World
  16. Block Rainbow Monster Castle
  17. Block Fun Rainbow Builder
  18. Craft Dragon Diamond Robo
  19. Block World Tree Monster
  20. Block Diamond Boy Pro
  21. Block Lucky Master Earth
  22. Craft Forrest Mini Fun
  23. Craft Sword City Pro
  24. Block Loki Monster Builder
  25. Block Boy Earth Mini
  26. Block Crazy Builder City
  27. Craft Sword Vip Pixelart
  28. Block City Fun Diamond
  29. Craft City Loki Rainbow
  30. Craft Boy Clever Sun
  31. Block City Dragon Sun
  32. Craft Loki Forrest Monster
  33. Lokicraft: Forrest Survival 3D
  34. Craft Castle Sun Rain
  35. Craft Game Earth World
  36. Craft Lucky Castle Builder
  37. Craftsman: Building City 2022
  38. Craft Rainbow Pro Rain

According to McAfee, the apps have already been reported to Google and have been removed from the Google Play Store. So, if you have any of the above-mentioned Minecraft clone apps installed on your smartphone, you should remove them immediately.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 May, 13:52 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News 38 Minecraft-like apps on Google Play Store BANNED! Your phone at risk, remove them NOW
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets