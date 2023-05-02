38 Minecraft-like apps on Google Play Store BANNED! Your phone at risk, remove them NOW

With the emergence of smartphones, it has become increasingly easy to carry out various tasks. There are millions of applications at your disposal for all purposes. However, this convenience has also led to the rise of adware and malicious apps which contain harmful code, violating users' privacy, stealing their data, and other risks. Despite Google's Play Protect system being in place which monitors apps diligently, some of them may still be malicious and go undetected, which can leave users vulnerable.

Now, a new report by McAfee has revealed several apps on the Google Play Store which contain adware.

Adware apps on Google Play Store

McAfee has recently revealed details about 38 apps on the Google Play Store which contain adware, as part of its App Defense Alliance which aims to ensure the safety of Google Play and its broader ecosystem. These apps are disguised as Minecraft clones on the Google Play Store and some of them, such as the Block Box Master Diamond, have over 10 million downloads. Moreover, most of these apps have been downloaded all over the world, and the threat has been particularly popular in United States, Canada, South Korea, and Brazil.

Although the official Minecraft mobile game is available for Android devices, it is a paid game, which these clones take advantage of. These are free apps, targeting children who wish to play Minecraft on their Android smartphones for free. Since users are able to play the game, they don't usually notice the large adware packets generated on their devices.

Check out the list of adware apps:

Block Box Master Diamond Craft Sword Mini Fun Block Box Skyland Sword Craft Monster Crazy Sword Block Pro Forrest Diamond Block Game Skyland Forrest Block Rainbow Sword Dragon Craft Rainbow Mini Builder Block Forrest Tree Crazy Craft Clever Monster Castle Block Monster Diamond Dragon Craft World Fun Robo Block Pixelart Tree Pro Craft Mini Lucky Fun Block Earth Skyland World Block Rainbow Monster Castle Block Fun Rainbow Builder Craft Dragon Diamond Robo Block World Tree Monster Block Diamond Boy Pro Block Lucky Master Earth Craft Forrest Mini Fun Craft Sword City Pro Block Loki Monster Builder Block Boy Earth Mini Block Crazy Builder City Craft Sword Vip Pixelart Block City Fun Diamond Craft City Loki Rainbow Craft Boy Clever Sun Block City Dragon Sun Craft Loki Forrest Monster Lokicraft: Forrest Survival 3D Craft Castle Sun Rain Craft Game Earth World Craft Lucky Castle Builder Craftsman: Building City 2022 Craft Rainbow Pro Rain

According to McAfee, the apps have already been reported to Google and have been removed from the Google Play Store. So, if you have any of the above-mentioned Minecraft clone apps installed on your smartphone, you should remove them immediately.