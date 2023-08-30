5 best smartphone gift ideas for Raksha Bandhan; iQOO Neo 7 Pro to iPhone 14, check them out now

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 11:04 IST
Amazing smartphone deals on Raksha Bandhan. Know more. (Unsplash)
Raksha Bandhan is finally here! If you have not bought a gift for your sibling then there is still time as Amazon is offering massive discounts on smartphones of all segments, from budget to flagship. Buying the latest smartphone for your loving sibling is the best way to show your love to them. We may not be able to express this through words but we can always gift them something unique on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Check out the latest deals on smartphones here.

Top 5 smartphones to gift your sibling on Raksha Bandhan

  1. Samsung Galaxy M34: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 6000 mAh Battery and supports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera and a 13 MP front camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.24499, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.18999, giving you a discount of 22 percent.
2. Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and backed with a 5000 mAh Battery. It has a 100MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.26999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23999, giving a discount of 11 percent.

3. iPhone 14: It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It has a dual camera setup of 12MP each. It is powered by an A15 bionic chip with a 5-core GPU. It claims to give a 20-hour playback video. The iPhone 14 retails for Rs.79900, however, you can get it for Rs.67999, giving you a discount of 15 percent.

 

4. iQOO Neo 7 Pro: The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and an additional independent gaming chip. It comes with a 50MP GN5 OIS ultra-sensing main camera and an 8MP macro camera. The smartphone retails for Rs. 39999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs. 34999, giving you a discount of 13 percent.

 

5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch external display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It has a 12MP main external display camera and a 32MP front display camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs. 89999, giving you a discount of 25 percent.

 

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 10:23 IST
