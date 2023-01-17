    Trending News

    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here

    5 camera phones for less than Rs. 50000: From Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to Google Pixel 6a, here are the best ones.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 20:33 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 5000: Samsung Galaxy S22 is a great option to consider. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 5000: Samsung Galaxy S22 is a great option to consider. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)

    If you love taking photos more than anything else on your smartphone, you need to get yourself a proper camera smartphone. The best ones that come to the mind include the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and the likes. However, these phones cost a bomb and if you have a budget of less than Rs. 50000, there don't seem to be enough good ones. However, there are a couple of good phones for less than Rs. 50000 that we think will fit the bill perfectly.

    Nothing Phone (1)

    At Rs. 27499, the Nothing Phone 1 with its 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera is a good camera phone. With the latest updates installed, the Phone 1 has the same tone of photos in day and night that you get from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Even the video recording performance is good for the price. Sadly, the front 16MP camera struggles to match its quality with what the rivals offer. Nonetheless, a good camera phone for most people at a bargain price.

    Google Pixel 6a

    The Pixel 6a is currently selling at Rs. 29999 and for that price, it is an exceptional camera phone. Daylight and night time photos have lots of details and great colours, despite using an old 12MP camera sensor. The Pixel 6a also does good quality video recording. The 8MP front camera impresses with its selfie quality.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

    The Galaxy S21 FE at Rs. 34999 is a superb option for still photography and videography. Samsung's dynamic range is superb but photos may appear slightly saturated. The 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom is another advantage here, allowing for better quality zoom photos.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    You can get the same Galaxy S21 FE camera experience for Rs. 30000 with the Galaxy S20 FE, its predecessor. The Galaxy S20 FE has the same camera setup and with the Snapdragon 865 chip underneath, it makes for a great camera phone with fast image processing. The only drawback is that it is from 2020 and is nearing its software support.

    Samsung Galaxy S22

    Yes, we agree the Galaxy S22 costs Rs. 52999 and that is stretching the prescribed budget. However, the Galaxy S22 cameras are great and are comparable with the camera quality of iPhone 13. The 3x telephoto camera is a great weapon to have in the arsenal and the latest camera processing algorithms make every photo taken on this one impressive. Even the videography performance is nice.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 20:33 IST
