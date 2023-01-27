5 iQOO smartphones to buy during sale: iQOO 11, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO Neo 6, more

From iQOO 11, iQOO 9 SE to iQOO Neo 6, check the 5 iQOO smartphones that are now on sale. Know the best prices of these iQOO smartphones.

Looking for a performance-oriented smartphone? iQOO smartphones have some great options with unique designs, powerful performances, long battery life, and good cameras. From premium options such as iQOO 11 to affordable ones like iQOO Z6 Lite and iQOO Z6, we list 5 phones that are now on sale. Thanks to the latest ongoing sale on Amazon, all the iQOO smartphones are cheaper than before. Check the top 5 iQOO smartphones that you can buy now during the sale - iQOO 11, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO Neo 6, and more. 5 Best iQOO smartphones: iQOO 11: The phone is available with a flat discount of Rs. 2000 and you can nab it for Rs. 59999 on Amazon. Moreover, you will be eligible to get a flat Rs. 5000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Card. Moreover, up to Rs. 18050 can be saved via exchange deal. B07WHQLR7G iQOO 9 SE: The entry variant of the iQOO 9 series, the iQOO 9 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. Its other specs include 120Hz FHD+ display, 4500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 30990 from the earlier Rs. 39990. B07WHS7MZ1 iQOO Neo 6 5G: It is one of the best gaming smartphones under Rs. 30000. However, it is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance. iQOO Neo 6 is priced at Rs. 29999 on Amazon. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz of refresh rate. B07WDKLDRX iQOO Z6 44W: With a massive 28 percent off on Amazon, you can get the 44W charging option of the iQOO Z6 which is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 5000mAh is currently available at a price of Rs. 14499. B07WDKLRM4 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Priced at Rs. 13999 for 4GB+64GB variant on Amazon and packs the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which can handle daily tasks from scrolling, multi-tasking, and web browsing with ease. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display, a 50MP Eye Autofocus primary camera coupled with a 2MP macro lens, and a 5000mAh battery. Sadly, there is no charger. B07WJV6P1R

