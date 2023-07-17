Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE key details leak

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to pack the same internals for all regions except for one major part - the processor.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 10:33 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22
View all Images
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S23 FE at its Unpacked 2023 event on July 26, although some reports say it is unlikely. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Just as we're gearing up for the big launch of Samsung's next generation of foldable smartphones at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, a big leak has hinted at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and what it could offer. While no Galaxy S22 FE ever existed, previous reports have hinted that Samsung may be working on a toned-down version of its current flagship series. But this isn't a sure-shot confirmation of its launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023, and the South Korean company could simply announce it via a press release, as per the previously reported launch timeline between August and September.

Nonetheless, this latest report hints at the key specifications of the Galaxy S23 FE, revealing one major difference across regions - the processor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE details leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is an upcoming toned-down version of the premium Galaxy S23, meaning that it won't get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood. Instead, a previous report by Sammobile had hinted at Samsung's in-house Exynos 2200 chipset powering the device in nearly every region. However, a new version of the phone has popped up on the Geekbench browser which is likely for the US market.

Labelled as SM-S711U1, the Geekbench listing shows this version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE having a “taro” chipset, which is the codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. thus, if this listing is to be believed, the Galaxy S23 FE could arrive with the same chipset as the Galaxy S22.

Having said that, the SM-S711B variant of the Galaxy S23 FE is powered by the Exynos 2200 which has the codename s5e9925. This means that not every region will get the same spec'd Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE - Expected upgrades

As per the reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. One of the notable improvements is said to be in the camera department. Earlier leaks suggest that Galaxy S23 FE may pack a 50MP camera instead of a 12MP like its previous avatar Galaxy S21 FE. It could get the Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, depending on the region, which could be paired with 6GB/8GB RAM.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 10:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets