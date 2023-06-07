AI boost! In a first, this Infinix smartphone may pack a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant

Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has seen a meteoric rise, becoming the fastest app in the world to reach 100 million users, a feat that it took just 2 months to reach. To make the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) language model more accessible to the public, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, recently rolled out a free ChatGPT app for Android smartphones and iPhones. ChatGPT has shocked the world with its capabilities but has also given rise to arguments about safeguards around AI. Now, in a first move, a company is planning to launch its latest smartphone with ChatGPT integrated into it.

According to tipster Ice Universe on Twitter (via 91mobiles), Infinix is set to launch its Note 30 series with a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant. While it will not be a standalone application, it is likely to be integrated into Infinix Note 30's operating system. The tipster also tweeted a video that showed the ChatGPT-powered voice assistant called Folax in action. Folax can be accessed by pushing and holding the microphone button.

Ice Universe tweeted, “While the OpenAI's ChatGPT app has launched, embedding ChatGPT into a phone is groundbreaking. They combined ChatGPT with the voice assistant Folax, giving Siri a run for its money. ”

Infinix Note 30 Specifications (rumoured)

According to reports, the Infinix Note 30 could come with a 6.78-inch IPS LTPS FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get a 108MP triple camera setup with a dedicated film mode for creating videos with cinematic quality and a super night mode for low-light photography.

The Infinix Note 30 is expected to run on XOS 13-based Android 13 out of the box. In terms of battery, it could have a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Moreover, Infinix has also announced that the Note 30 series will get JBL-powered stereo surround sound.