AI boost! In a first, this Infinix smartphone may pack a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant

With artificial intelligence being a hot topic these days, manufacturers are looking to jump on the bandwagon too. Now, an Infinix smartphone could come with a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 11:30 IST
Infinix Note 30
ChatGPT is expected to be integrated into the OS of the smartphone. (Infinix)
Infinix Note 30
ChatGPT is expected to be integrated into the OS of the smartphone. (Infinix)

Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has seen a meteoric rise, becoming the fastest app in the world to reach 100 million users, a feat that it took just 2 months to reach. To make the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) language model more accessible to the public, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, recently rolled out a free ChatGPT app for Android smartphones and iPhones. ChatGPT has shocked the world with its capabilities but has also given rise to arguments about safeguards around AI. Now, in a first move, a company is planning to launch its latest smartphone with ChatGPT integrated into it.

According to tipster Ice Universe on Twitter (via 91mobiles), Infinix is set to launch its Note 30 series with a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant. While it will not be a standalone application, it is likely to be integrated into Infinix Note 30's operating system. The tipster also tweeted a video that showed the ChatGPT-powered voice assistant called Folax in action. Folax can be accessed by pushing and holding the microphone button.

Ice Universe tweeted, “While the OpenAI's ChatGPT app has launched, embedding ChatGPT into a phone is groundbreaking. They combined ChatGPT with the voice assistant Folax, giving Siri a run for its money. ”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix Note 30 Specifications (rumoured)

According to reports, the Infinix Note 30 could come with a 6.78-inch IPS LTPS FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get a 108MP triple camera setup with a dedicated film mode for creating videos with cinematic quality and a super night mode for low-light photography.

The Infinix Note 30 is expected to run on XOS 13-based Android 13 out of the box. In terms of battery, it could have a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Moreover, Infinix has also announced that the Note 30 series will get JBL-powered stereo surround sound.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 11:30 IST
Home Mobile News AI boost! In a first, this Infinix smartphone may pack a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets