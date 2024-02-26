 AI-enhanced Honor Magic 6 Pro launched globally - move your car by just looking at screen | Mobile News

AI-enhanced Honor Magic 6 Pro launched globally - move your car by just looking at screen

Honor launches Magic 6 Pro smartphone with eye-tracking AI function ahead of MWC 2024. The tool allows users to remotely open and move their car by looking at the smartphone display. Honor aims to integrate it globally and also introduces LlaMA 2 large language model.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 08:26 IST
Honor Magic 6 Pro
Honor Magic 6 Pro launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. (AFP)
Honor Magic 6 Pro
Honor Magic 6 Pro launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. (AFP)

Ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, Chinese technology company Honor on Sunday globally launched its new Magic 6 Pro smartphone in Barcelona, Spain. Honor also showcased an experimental eye-tracking AI function that enables users to remotely open and move their car just by looking at their smartphone display. The tool is already available in China and the company is working to integrate it commercially overseas.

Tech and telecom companies are releasing new products and features ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona set to kick off Monday, hoping the buzz around generative AI will boost business prospects.

Makers of smartphones hope the excitement around AI will help boost a sluggish market for smartphones, though many experts say generative AI may raise legal or ethical concerns.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Honor, sold by Huawei Technologies in November 2020, and now belonging to state-owned Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co, had until Sunday released its new phone exclusively in China.

The company, which competes with the likes of Apple and Oppo for a share of China's smartphone market, is also working to globally integrate the so-called LlaMA 2 large language model (LLM), a tool similar to ChatGPT, into its phone, Reuters reports.

In 2023, Apple had a 17.3% market share in China, while Honor had 17.1%, according to International Data Corporation.

Honor on Sunday is also launching its new MagicBook Pro 16 laptop, with an AI feature allowing users to move applications like messaging apps between devices, for example from an Android smartphone to a Windows PC, with a single drag.

"We firmly believe in the transformative power of collaborative synergy, especially in the era of AI," said the company's CEO George Zhao in a statement.

Also, read other top stories today:

Social media scam alert! Most scams reported to the finance app Revolut started their journey on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Most money was lost to “get-rich-quick” schemes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

AI opportunities in India! Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged more than a thousand Indian computer code developers they use the company's artificial intelligence tools being deployed across its products. Find out more details here.

Voice cloning becomes illegal! US regulators have declared scam "robocalls" made using voices created with AI as illegal. This move comes after an impersonation of POTUS surfaced last month, requesting people not to cast ballots in the New Hampshire primary. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Feb, 07:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News AI-enhanced Honor Magic 6 Pro launched globally - move your car by just looking at screen
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets