Amazing deal! Get iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than iPhone 13! Just do this

The iPhone 14 Pro could be yours for less than the price of an iPhone 13 in this Amazon’s offer! Check the details of this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 18:21 IST
Upcoming smartphones in 2023: iPhone 15, Pixel 8 and more
iPhone 15
1/7 iPhone 15 series: Apple’s brand new generation of iPhones is set to launch in September. The launch date could be September 12. The company will be launching four new variants: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. There are various rumours surrounding the smartphone’s specs, features and design that are keeping the expectations of users high. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/7 The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to feature USB-C charging to comply with The European Union. The iPhone 12 Pro versions may include a physical action button and periscope camera with enhanced zoom range. During the Apple event, the overall specs of the smartphone will be revealed. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8 Pro
3/7 Google Pixel 8 series: We can expect the launch of new Google smartphones this fall. It is suggested that there will be two variants: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the company. The information is based on leaks and rumours shared by tipsters. (Smartprix)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
4/7 The Google Pixel 8 may feature a temperature sensor and they will be launched with Android 14. WinFuture revealed that the smartphones can feature 12 GB RAM. It is being said that the new smartphone will be similar to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in terms of design. Additionally, a tipster,  Yogesh Brar shared that it may come with a 50MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. (Unsplash)
OnePlus foldable: There is very little known about this new foldable smartphone by OnePlus. However, it is expected that it will launch by the end of this year. The company will soon reveal the details of its launch. 
5/7 OnePlus foldable: There is very little known about this new foldable smartphone by OnePlus. However, it is expected that it will launch by the end of this year. The company will soon reveal the details of its launch.  (Twitter)
So far, MySmartPrice shared that the OnePlus foldable may come with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Additionally, it is expected to support a triple-setup camera that can include a 48MP wide and ultrawide lens along with a 64MP telephoto lens. It may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
6/7 So far, MySmartPrice shared that the OnePlus foldable may come with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Additionally, it is expected to support a triple-setup camera that can include a 48MP wide and ultrawide lens along with a 64MP telephoto lens. It may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. (HT Tech)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
7/7 iQOO Neo 8 series: Two smartphones to be launched under this series, One the iQOO Neo 8 and another iQOO Neo 8 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the series may feature a 6.78-inch display. It may support Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor coupled with 12GB RAM. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 50MP main camera. The smartphone is suspected to be in September. (iQOO)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s top-end smartphones. Here’s how you can buy it for cheap. (Unsplash)

The launch of Apple's iPhone 15 series is less than two weeks away, and the hype is building up. It is tipped to bring several notable upgrades over the current iPhone 14 series such as a USB Type-C port, action button, and Dynamic Island. While the price of the current iPhone always takes a tumble when the new series launches, you can already get the iPhone 14 Pro with a massive discount. It is one of Apple's top-end models, featuring a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display with Apple's ProMotion display technology offering 120Hz variable refresh rate, the highest ever seen in an iPhone. It also gets the new Dynamic Island which has replaced the traditional notch.

So, if you're in urgent need of a premium smartphone and are scouring the market for a good deal on a flagship device, then check the details of this Amazon offer on the iPhone 14 Pro - it could be yours for less than the price of an iPhone 13!

iPhone 14 Pro: Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro originally retails for a premium price of Rs. 129900. However, with Amazon's offer, it could be yours for a highly reduced price. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Pro from Rs. 129900 to Rs. 11990, giving customers an initial discount of Rs. 10000. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price of the iPhone 14 Pro even further.

iPhone 14 Pro: Other offers

With Amazon's trade-in offer, buyers can exchange their old smartphones for brand-new ones. You not only get a discount on the new smartphone but also help reduce e-waste! The e-commerce platform is offering a staggering Rs. 61000 off if you trade in your old device. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of the old smartphone. You also need to enter your PIN code to check the offer availability in your area.

B0BDJ7P6NG-1

Therefore, if your old smartphone qualifies for a large amount during the exchange, the iPhone 14 Pro could potentially cost you even less than an iPhone 13!

Customers can also get a flat Rs. 3000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Also, get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 18:21 IST
Home Mobile News Amazing deal! Get iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than iPhone 13! Just do this
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets