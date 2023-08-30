Amazing deal! Get iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than iPhone 13! Just do this

The launch of Apple's iPhone 15 series is less than two weeks away, and the hype is building up. It is tipped to bring several notable upgrades over the current iPhone 14 series such as a USB Type-C port, action button, and Dynamic Island. While the price of the current iPhone always takes a tumble when the new series launches, you can already get the iPhone 14 Pro with a massive discount. It is one of Apple's top-end models, featuring a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display with Apple's ProMotion display technology offering 120Hz variable refresh rate, the highest ever seen in an iPhone. It also gets the new Dynamic Island which has replaced the traditional notch.

So, if you're in urgent need of a premium smartphone and are scouring the market for a good deal on a flagship device, then check the details of this Amazon offer on the iPhone 14 Pro - it could be yours for less than the price of an iPhone 13!

iPhone 14 Pro: Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro originally retails for a premium price of Rs. 129900. However, with Amazon's offer, it could be yours for a highly reduced price. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Pro from Rs. 129900 to Rs. 11990, giving customers an initial discount of Rs. 10000. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price of the iPhone 14 Pro even further.

iPhone 14 Pro: Other offers

With Amazon's trade-in offer, buyers can exchange their old smartphones for brand-new ones. You not only get a discount on the new smartphone but also help reduce e-waste! The e-commerce platform is offering a staggering Rs. 61000 off if you trade in your old device. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of the old smartphone. You also need to enter your PIN code to check the offer availability in your area.

B0BDJ7P6NG-1

Therefore, if your old smartphone qualifies for a large amount during the exchange, the iPhone 14 Pro could potentially cost you even less than an iPhone 13!

Customers can also get a flat Rs. 3000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Also, get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.