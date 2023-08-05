Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Get 16GB RAM and 50MP camera phones at just Rs. 8000

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale offer: Currently, the popular shopping platform is hosting the Great Freedom Festival Sale, offering a great opportunity for customers to purchase smartphones at incredibly low prices. Among the companies participating, tech brand itel stands out as it offers a smartphone with 16GB RAM for less than Rs. 8000. The recently launched Itel S23 smartphone is available at the lowest price during this the Amazon Freedom sale 2023.

The Itel S23 smartphone comes with 8GB of installed RAM, and users can also benefit from the Memory Fusion feature, which allows the RAM to be extended by an additional 8GB, making it a total of 16GB RAM. This technology utilizes a portion of the device's 128GB internal storage. The phone is equipped with features like a high refresh-rate display, a large battery, and a premium glossy design.

Avail Itel S23 at the Lowest Price

Itel initially priced its smartphone at Rs. 10,999 in the Indian market, but during the Amazon sale, it is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 8,499, a 23 percent discount. Moreover, customers using SBI credit cards for payment or opting for EMI transactions can avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 849, bringing the final price below Rs. 8000.

Customers can also purchase the phone on a no-cost EMI basis and take advantage of selected cashback offers during the Amazon Freedom sale. Additionally, there is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,050 available for old smartphones, depending on the model and condition of the device. The Itel S23 is available in two colors: Starry Black and Misty White.

Specifications of Itel S23

The Itel S23 smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Unisoc T606 octa-core processor with 16GB RAM (8GB installed + 8GB virtual) and 128GB storage. On the back panel, there is a 50MP AI dual camera setup, along with a 16MP selfie camera with a front flash. The smartphone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging support.

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, customers have a limited-time opportunity to grab the Itel S23 at an unbeatable price, making it a highly appealing choice for budget-conscious smartphone buyers.