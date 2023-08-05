Amazon Sale 2023: 5 smartphones under Rs. 20000 - Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60, and more

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Want a pocket-friendly smartphone, but with amazing features? The Amazon Freedom Sale is now live, offering significant discounts on a wide range of products like smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and electronic gadgets. It started at 12 PM (noon) yesterday for non-Prime members too.

What makes this Amazon sale even more appealing is the additional 10% instant discount for transactions made using SBI Credit Cards or through EMI. Running until August 8th, the Amazon Freedom sale covers an array of products including smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices, and other electronics, all available at substantial discounts. If you were eyeing to buy a budget-friendly smartphone, this is the right time for you to buy it. We have made you a list of 5 smartphones with great deals available during the Amazon Festival Sale. Check these 5 smartphones under Rs. 20000:

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

As part of the Amazon sale, you can get your hands on this model at a price of Rs.18,999. By utilizing an SBI credit card for the transaction, customers have the opportunity to enjoy a 10% instant discount, with a maximum cap of Rs.750 Furthermore, the cost can be brought down even further, up to Rs.18,000, by taking advantage of the exchange offer when trading in their old smartphones. This smartphone is driven by an Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor running at 2.4GHz, offering 12-band support. It boasts a robust 6,000mAh battery and showcases a 50 MP primary camera sensor for photography enthusiasts.

Realme Narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

During the Amazon Freedom sale, it is priced at Rs. 17,999, reflecting a 10% discount. Moreover, the cost can be further reduced to as low as Rs.17000 through the exchange offer, allowing customers to trade in their old smartphones. Customers can also get a discount of Rs.470 on HDFC bank credit card on No cost EMI plans.

This device features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display boasting FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone incorporates an under-display fingerprint scanner for added convenience. On the camera front, it touts a 64MP primary camera accompanied by a 2MP secondary camera. With a 5,000mAh battery under its hood, the phone supports 33W fast charging, ensuring speedy power top-ups.

Oppo A78 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

It is available for purchase at Rs.18,999 during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale. Customers can instantly save Rs.899 when using their SBI Credit Card. Moreover, the value can be further decreased through the exchange offer by trading in an old smartphone.

This smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits of peak brightness, and an impressive 96 percent color gamut. The display provides an HD+ resolution of 1612X720 pixels.

This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also supports extended RAM storage via a microSD card slot, with the ability to accommodate up to 1TB of additional memory.

The device is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The phone comes in two RAM variants: 6GB and 8GB. Operating on Android 13, it is driven by a non-removable 4500mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging. Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

This one plus model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs.19,999 furing the Amazon Freedom Sale. Moreover, there's an opportunity to lower the cost significantly, by up to Rs.18650, by taking advantage of the exchange offer with their old smartphones. This smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, boasts a robust 5,000mAh battery, and showcases a high-resolution 108 MP primary camera sensor.

iQOO Z7s 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This model is offered at a price of Rs.18,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. For SBI Credit Card transactions, customers can enjoy a 10% discount within the Prime Savings offer, capped at Rs.750. Additionally, they have the opportunity to further reduce the cost by Rs.18,000 by utilizing the exchange offer with their existing smartphones.

This smartphone boasts a 6.38-inch touchscreen display, featuring a refreshing 90Hz rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+).