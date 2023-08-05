Home Tech News Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Exciting discounts available on mobiles, laptops, smart TVs, more
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Exciting discounts available on mobiles, laptops, smart TVs, more

Amazon sale live offers: On day 2 of the sale, find the best offers and deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO Neo 7, as well as laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 11:48 IST
Amazon sale live 2023: The sale will continue till Tuesday, August 8.
Amazon sale live 2023: The sale will continue till Tuesday, August 8.

Amazon Sale Live Updates: It is day 2 of the sale, and since we have officially entered the weekend, it is expected that Amazon might bring out some of its best deals and discounts today, August 5. For the unaware, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 is currently live. The sale began on August 4 for everyone and will

05 Aug 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Amazon sale live: Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 43-inch

Need a new smart TV for your entertainment needs? The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K HD LED TV with a 43-inch 4K LED display, and supported apps for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, as well as features such as screen mirroring, universal guide, and more, is available for just Rs. 28,990 instead of its usual price of Rs. 52,900.

05 Aug 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Amazon sale live deals: Fantastic discount on PS5! Gamers pay attention

Gamers can avail huge discounts on both variants of the PS5 during the Amazon sale. Sony's latest PlayStation consoles come in two variants - Disc and Digital. While both models get 825GB of NVMe SSD storage, discs can only be run on the PS5 Disc Edition. Under the hood, PS5 features a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6.

During the Amazon sale, the price of the PS5 Disc Edition has dropped to just Rs. 47389.

05 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Best offers on smartphones under Rs. 20000

You can get huge discounts on budget-friendly smartphones today. Check out great deals on Realme Narzo 60 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and more. Details: Amazon Sale 2023: 5 smartphones under Rs. 20000 - Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60, and more

05 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Amazon sale live offers: Looking for a budget smartphone? Check out Realme Narzo N53

The Realme Narzo N53 features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with expandable RAM of up to 6GB along with external memory support of up to 2 TB. It comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. It features a 50MP AI camera and 8MP front camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.10999, however, with the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, you can get it for only Rs. 8999, giving you a hefty discount of 18 percent.

05 Aug 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Amazon sale 2023: Big discount on the MI 10T 5G 

The MI 10T 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 64 MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera. The MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The base variant of MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black is available at a discounted price of Rs. 21,990 during the Amazon sale, a huge 45 percent discount from the original price.

05 Aug 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Amazon sale live: Noise Buds Connect gets a huge discount

Packed with impressive features, the Noise Buds Connect truly wireless earbuds boast active noise cancellation, IPX5 water resistance, and an astounding battery life of up to 50 hours. They also come with touch controls, voice assistant support, and an Instacharge facility for added convenience.

Originally priced at Rs. 3,999, the Noise Buds Connect is now on sale for just Rs. 1,197, saving you a significant amount on this outstanding product.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 10:24 IST
