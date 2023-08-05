Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Exciting discounts available on mobiles, laptops, smart TVs, more

LIVE UPDATES

Amazon Sale Live Updates: It is day 2 of the sale, and since we have officially entered the weekend, it is expected that Amazon might bring out some of its best deals and discounts today, August 5. For the unaware, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 is currently live. The sale began on August 4 for everyone and will continue till August 8. The sale will feature a vast number of products across categories. Some of the most popular categories during the Amazon sale are expected to be smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, home appliances, kitchen appliances, and electronics accessories. Some of the products highly expected to get big discounts include iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M34, Redmi 12, Motorola Razr 40, and more. But that's not all! The Amazon sale also features a range of smart TVs such as Samsung Crystal, LG UHD smart TV, Redmi HD TV, Vu Masterpiece series TV, and more. If you are interested in laptops, during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can find laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and more. So, stay tuned to check out the biggest deals as and when they are announced during the Amazon Freedom sale so that you do not miss out on anything.

Amazon sale live: Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 43-inch Need a new smart TV for your entertainment needs? The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K HD LED TV with a 43-inch 4K LED display, and supported apps for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, as well as features such as screen mirroring, universal guide, and more, is available for just Rs. 28,990 instead of its usual price of Rs. 52,900.

Amazon sale live deals: Fantastic discount on PS5! Gamers pay attention Gamers can avail huge discounts on both variants of the PS5 during the Amazon sale. Sony's latest PlayStation consoles come in two variants - Disc and Digital. While both models get 825GB of NVMe SSD storage, discs can only be run on the PS5 Disc Edition. Under the hood, PS5 features a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6. During the Amazon sale, the price of the PS5 Disc Edition has dropped to just Rs. 47389.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Best offers on smartphones under Rs. 20000 You can get huge discounts on budget-friendly smartphones today. Check out great deals on Realme Narzo 60 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and more. Details: Amazon Sale 2023: 5 smartphones under Rs. 20000 - Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60, and more

Amazon sale live offers: Looking for a budget smartphone? Check out Realme Narzo N53 The Realme Narzo N53 features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with expandable RAM of up to 6GB along with external memory support of up to 2 TB. It comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. It features a 50MP AI camera and 8MP front camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.10999, however, with the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, you can get it for only Rs. 8999, giving you a hefty discount of 18 percent.

Amazon sale 2023: Big discount on the MI 10T 5G The MI 10T 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 64 MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera. The MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The base variant of MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black is available at a discounted price of Rs. 21,990 during the Amazon sale, a huge 45 percent discount from the original price.