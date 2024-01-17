Icon

Amazon sale 2024: Grab 55 pct discount on top premium phones, from Apple to Samsung

Amazon sale 2024: Check out the top 6 premium smartphones with huge discounts and various bank offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 17 2024, 19:15 IST
Amazon sale 2024: Looking for a premium smartphone to buy during Republic Day Sale? Then now is the perfect time to enjoy the great offers and huge discounts on the top smartphone. To help you find the best smartphone, we have curated a list of top 6 premium phones. From iPhone 14 Plus to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, check the list here to get the best during the Amazon sale.

Products included in this article

icon11% OFF
iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's 1st Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform | India's only Flagship with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP Camera
(528)
₹52,999 ₹59,999
Buy now
icon36% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage)
(57)
₹95,875 ₹149,999
Buy now
icon55% OFF
Motorola razr 40 (Sage Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display | 64MP Main Camera | Android 13
(311)
₹44,999 ₹99,999
Buy now
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - (Product) RED
(24,237)
Get price
icon27% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage)
(1,321)
₹64,999 ₹89,999
Buy now
icon17% OFF
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - Midnight
(1,590)
₹65,999 ₹79,900
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's 1st Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform | India's only Flagship with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP Camera 4.6/5 ₹ 52,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage) 4/5 ₹ 95,875
Motorola razr 40 (Sage Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display | 64MP Main Camera | Android 13 3.6/5 ₹ 44,999
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - (Product) RED 4.5/5 Get Price
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) 4.5/5 ₹ 64,999
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - Midnight 4.5/5 ₹ 65,999
Hide List

Amazon sale 2024: Top 6 premium smartphones

  1. iQOO 12:
B07WGMXVFK-1

Grab the iQOO 12 at a huge discounted price at Amazon sale 2024. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of 3000 nits and comes with wet touch technology. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset built with a 4nm process paired with Adreno 750 GPU. It offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh graphite battery and supports 120W FlashCharge.

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Rear camera: 50MP
RAM: 12GBStorage:  256GB

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BTYWFXKC-2

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 129Hz refresh rate. For performance and multitasking, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. offers a main 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that offers improved image clarity and better low light videography. It also comes with Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. In front, it sports a 12MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. During Amazon sale 2024, you get it for Rs.114999.

Specifications
Display: 6.8-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor:  Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processorRear camera: 200MP
RAM: 12GBStorage:  256GB

3. Motorola Razr 40:

B0C7QGVVW4-3

The smartphone features a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It also comes with a 1.5-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a storage of 256GB with built-in UFS 2.2. For lasting performance, the Motorola Razr 40 is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 30W charging support. it brings a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. On Amazon sale 2024, It is available at a 55 percent discount price of Rs. 44999.

Specifications
Display: 6.9-inchBattery: 4200mAh
Processor:  Snapdragon 7 Gen 1Rear camera:  64MP
RAM: 8GBStorage:  256GB

4. Apple iPhone 13:

B09G99CW2N-4

Get the iPhone 13 at a huge price cut at Amazon sale 2024. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. It features support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset that will be coupled with 128GB storage. In terms of the camera, the iPhone 13 comes with a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor at the back. It comes with a new Cinematic Mode for videos. You can grab the Apple iPhone 13 at only Rs.51499 during the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications
Display: 6.1-inchBattery: 3227mAh
Processor:   A15 BionicRear camera: 12MP
RAM: - Storage:  128GB

5. Samsung Galaxy S23:

 

B0BY8PYVS6-5

The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 128GB of storage space for the standard model. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. In the front, the Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera. The phone gets a 3900 mAh battery. You can get the smartphone at 28 percent discount due to the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications
Display: 6.1-inchBattery: 3900 mAh
Processor:  Snapdragon 8 Gen 2Rear camera: 50MP 
RAM: 8GB

Storage:  128GB


 

6. Apple iPhone 14 Plus:

 

B0BDJKL7KM-6

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is equipped with a 12 MP dual camera setup. The iPhone 14 Plus boasts MagSafe wireless charging, offering up to 15 W, and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. It is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can be rapidly charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 20 W adapter. It comes with up to 26 hours of video playback time, 20 hours of streaming, and a whopping 100 hours of audio playback time.

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchBattery: up to 26 hours of video
Processor:  A16 Bionic chipRear camera: 12MP
RAM: -Storage:  128GB

 

Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iQOO 12:3000 nits brightnessSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset120 FlashCharge
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:200MP ISOCELL HP2 cameraAdaptive Pixel Super HDR5000mAh battery
Motorola Razr 40:1400nits peak brightness64MP primary camera256GB storage
Apple iPhone 13:HDR 10 and Dolby VisionA15 Bionic chipsetCinematic Mode
Samsung Galaxy S23:Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset120Hz refresh rate50MP primary camera
Apple iPhone 14 Plus:6 hours of video playbackMagSafe wireless chargingA16 Bionic chip

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 19:15 IST
Tags:
