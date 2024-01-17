Amazon sale 2024: Grab 55 pct discount on top premium phones, from Apple to Samsung

Amazon sale 2024: Looking for a premium smartphone to buy during Republic Day Sale? Then now is the perfect time to enjoy the great offers and huge discounts on the top smartphone. To help you find the best smartphone, we have curated a list of top 6 premium phones. From iPhone 14 Plus to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, check the list here to get the best during the Amazon sale. Products included in this article 11% OFF iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's 1st Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform | India's only Flagship with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP Camera (528) 36% OFF Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage) (57) 55% OFF Motorola razr 40 (Sage Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display | 64MP Main Camera | Android 13 (311) Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - (Product) RED (24,237) 27% OFF Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) (1,321) 17% OFF Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - Midnight (1,590)

Amazon sale 2024: Top 6 premium smartphones

iQOO 12:

Grab the iQOO 12 at a huge discounted price at Amazon sale 2024. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of 3000 nits and comes with wet touch technology. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset built with a 4nm process paired with Adreno 750 GPU. It offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh graphite battery and supports 120W FlashCharge.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 129Hz refresh rate. For performance and multitasking, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. offers a main 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that offers improved image clarity and better low light videography. It also comes with Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. In front, it sports a 12MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. During Amazon sale 2024, you get it for Rs.114999.

Specifications Display: 6.8-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor Rear camera: 200MP RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB

3. Motorola Razr 40:

The smartphone features a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It also comes with a 1.5-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a storage of 256GB with built-in UFS 2.2. For lasting performance, the Motorola Razr 40 is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 30W charging support. it brings a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. On Amazon sale 2024, It is available at a 55 percent discount price of Rs. 44999.

Specifications Display: 6.9-inch Battery: 4200mAh Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

4. Apple iPhone 13:

Get the iPhone 13 at a huge price cut at Amazon sale 2024. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. It features support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset that will be coupled with 128GB storage. In terms of the camera, the iPhone 13 comes with a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor at the back. It comes with a new Cinematic Mode for videos. You can grab the Apple iPhone 13 at only Rs.51499 during the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Battery: 3227mAh Processor: A15 Bionic Rear camera: 12MP RAM: - Storage: 128GB

5. Samsung Galaxy S23:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 128GB of storage space for the standard model. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. In the front, the Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera. The phone gets a 3900 mAh battery. You can get the smartphone at 28 percent discount due to the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Battery: 3900 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB



6. Apple iPhone 14 Plus:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is equipped with a 12 MP dual camera setup. The iPhone 14 Plus boasts MagSafe wireless charging, offering up to 15 W, and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. It is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can be rapidly charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 20 W adapter. It comes with up to 26 hours of video playback time, 20 hours of streaming, and a whopping 100 hours of audio playback time.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: up to 26 hours of video Processor: A16 Bionic chip Rear camera: 12MP RAM: - Storage: 128GB