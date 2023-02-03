    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Android 14 update to let you use your smartphone as webcam for PC! Check this out

    Android 14 to allow users convert their phones into webcams while connected to PC. All details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 18:07 IST
    macOS Ventura gets Continuity Camera
    macOS Ventura gets Continuity Camera
    macOS Ventura gets Continuity Camera
    macOS Ventura gets Continuity Camera

    Laptop webcams are not the best cameras for video calling by all means but the limited space above the display forces manufacturers to rely on sub-par camera sensors. Apple figured a solution last year by allowing MacBook users to use their iPhones as a webcam, if they have a mount for the same. As is the norm, Google is also considering a similar feature with Android 14 that is expected to launch later this year.

    Based on codes obtained by Mishaal Rahman, it is said that Android could soon allow the device to be used as a webcam when connected to a PC. The feature will be built-in to the system but it depends on whether Google makes an app to take advantage of this feature, or allows phone manufacturers to build one of their own.

    Android 14 to make smartphones turn into webcams

    Rahman says that the feature will work as a USB video device class, or UVC. This standard is used by all USB-A powered webcam components and hence, will be easier for manufacturers to implement. Android 14 phones will need to be connected to the PC via a USB cable and the option to connect as a video webcam should pop-up alongside the option to connect as a media device.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Apple had implemented a similar feature with iOS 16, called Continuity Camera. Mac users can simply pair their phones to the Mac and use its cameras for better video call quality. Apple even allows the ultra-wide camera to be used in a top-down mode, which is a handy feature. What remains to be seen is how Android implements the feature, considering there are a plethora of model and variants.

    Note that Android phones can be connected to a webcam via their USB ports. This feature has been present since Android 4.3 JellyBean.

    Google also implemented another feature inspired by iPhones. The setup process on Android devices now throws a pop-up message, asking whether the user wants to setup their device using an existing phone. We recently tried the feature on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra while transferring data from another Android device.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 18:05 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Android 14 update to let you use your smartphone as webcam for PC! Check this out
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum
    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch