Apple agrees iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max have one more issue

Apple confirms the green horizontal lines issue on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max; says fix coming soon.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been plagued with various bugs and issues ever since they went on sale. The initial rounds of buggy iOS 16 releases rendered the phones almost difficult to use. Although Apple has managed to fix most of the issues in the subsequent releases, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are not exempt from issues that are hampering the user experience. A new one recently emerged that has put users of these handsets off-guard.

A few weeks ago, several users on online forums reported of their iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max showing horizontal green and yellow lines to flash across their display upon unlocking the phone. Apple has now acknowledged that issue and has confirmed working on a fix. In a memo, Apple has acknowledged the issue and says that it is being investigated. The issue seems to be a software related one and not a hardware defect, and hence, will be fixed with a new iOS update.

iPhone 14 Pro models issue yet to be resolved

The report from MacRumors says that the memo confirms the horizontal lines on the screen to be brief ones and Apple is working on a software update to fix the issue. There's no given deadline one when this issue might be resolved but rumours suggest the upcoming iOS 16. 3 update to fix a lot of these issues.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDJFZ11C

However, the iOS 16.3 update is currently in the beta testing phase with developers and could take a few weeks to hit the iPhones around the world. Hence, it is possible that Apple could release a software patch prior to the iOS 16.3 update to address the issue.

Note that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are currently the only iPhones in Apple's arsenal to get the faster refresh rate displays. The ProMotion display on the iPhone 14 Pro models allows the display to lower the refresh rate to as low as 1Hz and bump it up to 120Hz. This feature allows these phones to enable the Always On feature that shows the time, notifications and the wallpaper even after the device goes to sleep. Apple later released an update to allow users to turn off the wallpaper and notifications.