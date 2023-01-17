    Trending News

    Apple agrees iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max have one more issue

    Apple confirms the green horizontal lines issue on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max; says fix coming soon.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 11:35 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max: It is HERE, and we take a quick look
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings a new 48MP main camera in addition to the new 12MP ultrawide camera and the same old 12MP 3X telephoto camera. The front 12MP camera has an autofocus lens system.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max retains almost the same design as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Deep Purple colour variant is the new colour this here; we have got the Gold version with us. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that promises marginal performance gains over the A15 Bionic. AnTuTu scores show a performance gain of 28 percent in graphics and 19 percent in CPU. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The 1Hz mode allows for an Always On Display for the first time on an iPhone and you can see your widgets as well as wallpaper. Peak brightness levels go up to 2000 nits. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max gets rid of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Other than masking the cutouts, it changes shape to accommodate the icons and widgets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    6/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs. 139,900 in India for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 189,900 for the 1TB version.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
    View all Images
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max horizontal lines issue to be fixed soon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been plagued with various bugs and issues ever since they went on sale. The initial rounds of buggy iOS 16 releases rendered the phones almost difficult to use. Although Apple has managed to fix most of the issues in the subsequent releases, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are not exempt from issues that are hampering the user experience. A new one recently emerged that has put users of these handsets off-guard.

    A few weeks ago, several users on online forums reported of their iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max showing horizontal green and yellow lines to flash across their display upon unlocking the phone. Apple has now acknowledged that issue and has confirmed working on a fix. In a memo, Apple has acknowledged the issue and says that it is being investigated. The issue seems to be a software related one and not a hardware defect, and hence, will be fixed with a new iOS update.

    iPhone 14 Pro models issue yet to be resolved

    The report from MacRumors says that the memo confirms the horizontal lines on the screen to be brief ones and Apple is working on a software update to fix the issue. There's no given deadline one when this issue might be resolved but rumours suggest the upcoming iOS 16. 3 update to fix a lot of these issues.

    However, the iOS 16.3 update is currently in the beta testing phase with developers and could take a few weeks to hit the iPhones around the world. Hence, it is possible that Apple could release a software patch prior to the iOS 16.3 update to address the issue.

    Note that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are currently the only iPhones in Apple's arsenal to get the faster refresh rate displays. The ProMotion display on the iPhone 14 Pro models allows the display to lower the refresh rate to as low as 1Hz and bump it up to 120Hz. This feature allows these phones to enable the Always On feature that shows the time, notifications and the wallpaper even after the device goes to sleep. Apple later released an update to allow users to turn off the wallpaper and notifications.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 11:33 IST
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

