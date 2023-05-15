Apple fans, bad news for you! This iPhone 15, 15 Plus upgrade can delay the launch itself

Will Apple delay the launch of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models over 48MP camera upgrade. Here is all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 11:57 IST
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus can be delayed. Check details. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)

One of the major and most awaited upcoming events of the year is the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series. The lineup is expected to be launched in September 2023. Amid this, almost every day there is a rumor or leak suggesting what the iPhone 15 series can bring. As per the latest details, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to get the 48MP main camera sensor. Notably, Apple had only upgraded the iPhone 14 Pro models to 48MP main camera sensor. And now, according to analyst Jeff Pu, this year the 48MP camera sensor will trickle down to the standard variant of the iPhone 15.

Writing for Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu put out his May analyst newsletter in which he mentioned about his latest expectations of the iPhone 15 lineup, according to 9to5Mac. The report reiterates some predictions heard from Pu (and others), including titanium for the 15 Pro models, periscope telephoto lens coming to the 15 Pro Max, the reversal on solid-state buttons, and the 48MP camera landing on the more affordable iPhone 15 devices.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to get delayed!

Analyst PU's recent information suggests that there could be some challenges for Apple getting the camera components needed to deliver the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on time. According to 9to5Mac, "Specifically, the stacked CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) for the 48MP camera on the 15 and 15 Plus is where Pu says he'll 'continue to monitor the risks of production [sic] schedule'."

However, as there is not much definitive information about the same, Pu still expects the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will launch alongside the 15 Pro and Pro Max in September 2023.

Meanwhile here is what we know so far about the iPhone 15 lineup:

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to run on A17 Bionic chipset. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get an enhanced version of the A16. All the iPhone 15 models can get thin and curved bezels. There will also be some changes on the camera bump and all the iPhone 15 models are expected to get the Dynamic Island.

It is also being claimed that both the iPhone 15 Pro models could come with an action button like that of the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple is also expected to finally let go of the Lightning port on the iPhone 15 series by bringing USB-C.

First Published Date: 15 May, 11:57 IST
