Apple iPhone 11 price drop alert! Flipkart rolls out big discount

The Apple iPhone 11 was released in 2019 and it is now available with a fantastic discount on Flipkart. Let's take a look at what this phone has to offer and how to take advantage of the discount offer on Flipkart.

The iPhone 11 boasts a 6.1-inch display that gives bright and sharp pictures. It runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip which gives a fast and smooth experience. iPhone 11 sports a 12+12 MP rear and 12 MP selfie camera systems, so you can click sharp and clear pictures and record videos in 4K quality. You can unlock it using your face, and it can even charge wirelessly. With its captivating design, smooth performance, and better camera quality, the iPhone 11 is a good choice for people who want a reliable and feature-packed smartphone.

Discount on the Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 price, for the 128GB variant, is Rs. 48900. But now, you can grab it for only Rs. 42999. That's a huge 12 percent discount.

But wait, there's more! You can make the iPhone 11 even more affordable by taking advantage of the exchange deal and bank offers.

Other Deals

Flipkart is offering a huge exchange deal for the iPhone 11. You can get up to Rs. 39850 off when you trade in your old phone. The exact discount depends on what type and model of phone you are trading in and its condition. Don't forget to mention your PIN code to check if this offer is available in your locality.

Moreover, if you have an HDFC Bank Credit Card with EMI transactions, you can avail a flat discount of Rs. 450 on taking 3 months EMI. There's also a 10 percent discount available if you use an IDFC Bank Credit Card.

So, if you have been eyeing the iPhone 11, now is the best time to grab one and save huge money while flaunting your new phone to your friends.