Black circle near iPhone camera will simply amaze you; know what it is for

Reddit users shared a photo of a black circle on an iPhone’s back, asking what is it. Know more about it here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 14:36 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
There is a black circle present on the back side of the iPhone. Know what is it. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
There is a black circle present on the back side of the iPhone. Know what is it. (Unsplash)

Recently, a Reddit post was being circulated around the web, showcasing a black circle on the camera compartment of an iPhone. The owners are curious about the functionality of the black circle present in their iPhones. Many iPhone users are clueless about what it actually does and why is it present on the back. Let's learn about the black circle in detail.

iPhone's black circle functionality

In a Reddit post. a user asks, “What is it”? The mysterious black circle or dot, has been circled in red. It has elicited quite a response on the portal with over 1400 upvotes and more than 200 comments. The circle is present flat beside the camera and somewhat looks like a camera lens. According to The Sun's report. it is an Apple LiDAR scanner that can be found in various iPhone models such as iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It may also be seen in some iPad models as well.

The LiDAR signifies Light Detection and Ranging which is used to measure distances of the nearby objects. This sensor enables the camera to capture sharp images in low-light environments. It also helps the camera to auto-focus effectively. You can consider it as one of the most useful iPhone specs for clear images.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The sensor also includes an augmented reality feature that combines reality and the virtual world. It allows the iPhone to create a 3D map by examining the near proximity and field. It works just like the Lenskart feature that enables users to try frames virtually. It can perform various tasks such as scanning a room while playing 3D games, measuring distances and more.

Now that you know what the LiDAR scanner does, it does not sound any sceptical but it can be actually put into use for various things. It's astonishing how such technology can be integrated into our smartphones and we can be utilized for various tasks.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 14:36 IST
Home Mobile News Black circle near iPhone camera will simply amaze you; know what it is for
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets