Black circle near iPhone camera will simply amaze you; know what it is for

Recently, a Reddit post was being circulated around the web, showcasing a black circle on the camera compartment of an iPhone. The owners are curious about the functionality of the black circle present in their iPhones. Many iPhone users are clueless about what it actually does and why is it present on the back. Let's learn about the black circle in detail.

iPhone's black circle functionality

In a Reddit post. a user asks, “What is it”? The mysterious black circle or dot, has been circled in red. It has elicited quite a response on the portal with over 1400 upvotes and more than 200 comments. The circle is present flat beside the camera and somewhat looks like a camera lens. According to The Sun's report. it is an Apple LiDAR scanner that can be found in various iPhone models such as iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It may also be seen in some iPad models as well.

The LiDAR signifies Light Detection and Ranging which is used to measure distances of the nearby objects. This sensor enables the camera to capture sharp images in low-light environments. It also helps the camera to auto-focus effectively. You can consider it as one of the most useful iPhone specs for clear images.

The sensor also includes an augmented reality feature that combines reality and the virtual world. It allows the iPhone to create a 3D map by examining the near proximity and field. It works just like the Lenskart feature that enables users to try frames virtually. It can perform various tasks such as scanning a room while playing 3D games, measuring distances and more.

Now that you know what the LiDAR scanner does, it does not sound any sceptical but it can be actually put into use for various things. It's astonishing how such technology can be integrated into our smartphones and we can be utilized for various tasks.