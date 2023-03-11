Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which should you pick?

Even as most Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, there are those who want to go for the earlier models like the one from the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 14 lineup. If you want the high end model from any one of these series, that is- the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the iPhone 13 Pro Max- which one should you opt for? Confused? Well, both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max are super premium smartphones and offer amazing features and specifications. But deciding which one is better for you depends on several factors. Here is a small comparison between the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Price

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched in the year 2022 and is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 139900. While the iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched in the year 2021 and is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 129900. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in four colour options- Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Whereas you have 5 colour options in iPhone 13 Pro Max- Alpine Green, Silver, Gold, Graphite, and Sierra Blue.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Display

The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch (17.00cm) super retina XDR OLED display with pro motion technology. It also supports Always-On display and dynamic island. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch (16.95cm) inch super retina XDR OLED display with pro motion technology. Also, both the devices support emergency SOS. But, only the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with crash detection, not the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Camera

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a triple rear camera setup- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. While the iPhone 13 Pro Max is equipped with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. Both the devices have a front camera of 12 MP.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Chipset

The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on A16 Bionic chipset compared to that A15 Bionic chipset in iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Water resistance

Both the phones are splash, water and dust resistant and get a IP68 rating (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529).

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Your requirements

As can be seen, the difference is very much there and, in fact, both the devices offer amazing performance. However, which one you want to opt for depends entirely on your requirement. Having said that, it is always better to go for the newest model simply because it will get Apple support for a longer period. Also, these features may be a clincher for iPhone 14 Pro Max- always-on display with a new Dynamic Island, crash detection and satellite connectivity.