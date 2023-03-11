    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which should you pick?

    Check the comparison between iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 11 2023, 17:55 IST
    Impressive! NEW iOS 16.4 beta reveals exciting features for iPhones
    image caption
    1/6 Apple is now rolling out the third beta update of iOS 16.4 and your iPhones will soon get new and exciting features coming along with the iOS 16.4 update.   (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/6 And what is exciting in iOS 16.4 update? The update includes a bunch of new emojis with Unicode 15.0. Some of them include Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more.  (Pixabay)
    image caption
    3/6 It will also tweak Apple Music and Podcast apps and they will no longer show pop ups in the middle of the screen. Apart from this, the update will support 5G Standalone, a new HomeKit architecture, and more.  (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    4/6 Moreover, there will be Web Push notification. If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    5/6 If you have previously installed a public beta of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by accessing Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The current update's build number is 20E5229e, 9to5Mac report informed.  (Unsplash)
    image caption
    6/6 Apple IOS 16.4 update is expected to be released to everyone in March or April, the report suggested. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
    View all Images
    Here is all you need to know about iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max. (HT Tech)

    Even as most Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, there are those who want to go for the earlier models like the one from the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 14 lineup. If you want the high end model from any one of these series, that is- the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the iPhone 13 Pro Max- which one should you opt for? Confused? Well, both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max are super premium smartphones and offer amazing features and specifications. But deciding which one is better for you depends on several factors. Here is a small comparison between the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

    iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Price

    The iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched in the year 2022 and is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 139900. While the iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched in the year 2021 and is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 129900. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in four colour options- Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Whereas you have 5 colour options in iPhone 13 Pro Max- Alpine Green, Silver, Gold, Graphite, and Sierra Blue.

    iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Display

    The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch (17.00cm) super retina XDR OLED display with pro motion technology. It also supports Always-On display and dynamic island. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch (16.95cm) inch super retina XDR OLED display with pro motion technology. Also, both the devices support emergency SOS. But, only the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with crash detection, not the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Camera

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a triple rear camera setup- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. While the iPhone 13 Pro Max is equipped with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. Both the devices have a front camera of 12 MP.

    B0BDJ22G36

    iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Chipset

    The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on A16 Bionic chipset compared to that A15 Bionic chipset in iPhone 13 Pro Max.

    iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Water resistance

    Both the phones are splash, water and dust resistant and get a IP68 rating (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529).

    iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Your requirements

    As can be seen, the difference is very much there and, in fact, both the devices offer amazing performance. However, which one you want to opt for depends entirely on your requirement. Having said that, it is always better to go for the newest model simply because it will get Apple support for a longer period. Also, these features may be a clincher for iPhone 14 Pro Max- always-on display with a new Dynamic Island, crash detection and satellite connectivity.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 11 Mar, 17:54 IST
