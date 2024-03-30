Apple iPhone 16 cases revealed: Is this how the 2024 iPhones will look like?

Photos of the initial iPhone 16 cases have surfaced online, shedding light on the anticipated vertical rear camera layout for the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Vertical Rear Camera Bump

Apple has been experimenting with several camera bump designs for the basic iPhone 16 models in recent months, with all of them using a vertical camera layout.

The current prototype has the same design, with separate camera rings for the Wide and Ultra Wide lenses placed behind a pill-shaped raised surface similar to the previous iPhone models such as the iPhone X. The microphone is positioned beside the lenses, while the camera flash is located on the device's rear, outside the bump.

Spatial Video Recording

With the vertical camera setup, Apple aims to introduce spatial video recording to the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. Unlike current iPhone 15 models with diagonal camera arrangements, spatial video recording is currently exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models and the Vision Pro headset.

Additional Features: Action Button and Capture Button

Aside from the revamped camera bump, recent iPhone 16 prototypes have added an Action Button similar to the one on the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as a pressure-sensitive Capture button enabling smooth horizontal video capture. Impressively, an opening for the Capture button is visible in the latest cases.

While the appearance of cases at this early stage does not officially reveal Apple's final design for the iPhone 16, the consistent stream of leaks indicates that Apple is finalizing this year's iPhone 16 design.

Anticipating the iPhone 16 Series Launch

Apple is anticipated to unveil its iPhone 16 series in September. Stay tuned for more updates on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro as we delve deeper into the rumors and speculations surrounding these highly anticipated devices.

