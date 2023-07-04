Apple iPhones infringed essential mobile tech patents, court rules

Apple Inc. infringed patents essential for communication technology used in iPhones, a UK appeals court ruled.

The two patents in the case relate to crucial technology used in 4G mobiles. The Court of Appeal agreed with a March 2022 decision, which said the two patents owned by Optis Cellular Technology LLC were essential and were infringed by Apple.

Apple had previously argued that the relevant technology was not used in the UK, according to the judgment.

The dispute is a part of long running legal battle that began over four years ago when Optis first filed a lawsuit in the UK alleging Apple infringed eight of its patents. The case spilled over into multiple trials and appeals. Apple contested the suits and countered that Optis has abused its dominant position.

In an earlier and separate ruling between Optis and Apple each side tried to “game the system” in their favor. The litigation between the companies reflected “dysfunctional state of the current system” for determining disputes over standard essential patents and fair terms, the judges said at the time.

Spokespeople at Optis and Apple didn't respond to emails requesting comment.