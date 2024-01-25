Improved iPhone 16 Pro Max camera to boost photos, videos coming?

Apple has been constantly making improvements to its camera sensor with each generation of iPhone it rolls out. Recently, with the iPhone 15 series, we saw massive improvements and the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max stays one of the best cameras in the market for professional photography. The new year has begun and talk about the iPhone 16 series has already started. Now a new rumor is circulating that states that the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a bigger and advanced camera sensor for its primary camera. Check what the leaks say about the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max camera.

iPhone 16 Pro Max camera

According to Digital Chat Station (via Macrumors), the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be the “image flagship”, therefore, we may say various upgrades in the camera department apart from its performance and chipset. The main camera of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to feature a 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor with advanced performance capabilities. It may support a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital Gain Control (DCG), and noise control to improve the overall quality of the image or video.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Additionally, the source reported that the iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with a 12 percent larger camera sensor with 1/1.14-inches in size which is expected to improve dynamic range, background blur and low-light photography due to a greater amount of light entering the sensor. However, this year iPhone 16 Pro series may have the same size and thickness as the iPhone 15 Pro series while the new generation may get a slightly curved screen. However, it is too early to make any assumptions about the iPhone 16 series as it is still months away from launch and Apple may make several changes till then. As of now, it is expected that Apple will reveal the iPhone 16 series in September according to its previous launching trends.

Note that the above-mentioned iPhone 16 Pro Max camera specs are based on rumors and speculation, therefore, it does not provide any surety for now until Apple announces the specification itself during the official launch event.

Also read top stories for today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here.

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here.