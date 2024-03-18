Apple leaked roadmap teases iPhone SE 4, foldable iPhone, OLED iPad and AR glasses

Apple's future product lineup seems poised for a seismic shift, as leaked information suggests exciting developments including the much-awaited iPhone SE 4, a foldable iPhone, OLED iPad and the debut of AR glasses. These revelations not only hint at Apple's relentless pursuit of innovation but also offer a tantalizing glimpse into the next era of consumer electronics.

Rumours swirling around the Cupertino-based tech giant suggest that Apple is preparing to redefine the market with a series of groundbreaking releases. Among the most anticipated is the introduction of an OLED iPad Air in 2028, signalling a significant leap forward in display technology. Similarly, the prospect of a foldable iPhone slated for 2026 has captured the imagination of tech enthusiasts worldwide, underscoring Apple's commitment to pushing the boundaries of conventional smartphone design.

Also read: Concerns arise as leak suggests Apple iPhone 16 Plus battery size may be slashed

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Industry analysts predict a surge in demand for OLED iPad Pros, with shipments projected to surpass 9 million units this year alone. Collaboration with industry giants such as Samsung and LG further solidifies Apple's position as a pioneer in display innovation. Reports suggest that consumers can expect the revamped iPad Pro lineup to hit the shelves between April and June, offering an unparalleled viewing experience powered by innovative OLED technology, according to a Techradar report.

Apple's Product Roadmap

Leaked documents purportedly from Samsung Securities, disclosed by renowned tipster @Tech_Reve via Wccftech, shed light on Apple's product roadmap up until 2027. Notable entries include the highly anticipated augmented reality glasses slated for release in 2027, alongside a more affordable variant of the Apple Vision Pro in 2026.

Intriguingly, the roadmap also hints at the arrival of a foldable 20-inch iPad in 2027, preceding the launch of a foldable 8-inch iPhone by a year. These revelations challenge earlier speculation regarding the sequence of foldable device releases, hinting at Apple's penchant for surprising its audience.

Also read: Apple With No Artificial Intelligence Looks More Like Coca-Cola Than High-Growth Tech

Apple's Future Plans

Looking ahead, rumours abound regarding the introduction of the OLED MacBook in 2026 and the impending launch of the iPhone SE 4 in 2025. With expectations running high, tech enthusiasts eagerly await Apple's next move, particularly as the company gears up for WWDC 2024, where announcements regarding iOS 18 and advancements in artificial intelligence are anticipated.

As with any leaks and rumours, caution is warranted, but if these revelations hold true, Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to in the coming years.