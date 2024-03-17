 Concerns arise as leak suggests Apple iPhone 16 Plus battery size may be slashed | Tech News
Concerns arise as leak suggests Apple iPhone 16 Plus battery size may be slashed

A recent leak about the iPhone 16 battery sizeshas stirred concerns among Apple enthusiasts. While minor increases are expected for some models, the iPhone 16 Plus battery may see a hefty reduction in capacity.

| Updated on: Mar 17 2024, 22:53 IST
iPhone 16
Apple enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation as rumors circulate regarding iPhone 16 battery size. (X/ @MajinBuOfficial)
Apple enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation as rumors circulate regarding iPhone 16 battery size. (X/ @MajinBuOfficial)

As everyone eagerly awaits the release of the Apple iPhone 16 series, some Apple fans are worried about recent news. A leak from an tipster Majin Bu suggests that the new iPhones might see a reduction in battery life, which is making users who want their phones to last longer feel uneasy. The leak talks about the Apple iPhone 16 Plus battery size: The suggestion is that -

- The regular iPhone 16 might only have a very tiny increase in battery size compared to the iPhone 15.

- Surprisingly, the iPhone 16 Plus could have a smaller battery than before, which might mean it may not last as long.

- And finally, it says, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might have a slightly bigger battery than the previous model.

User Reactions and Expectations

While the regular iPhone 16 and the Pro Max might get a bit of a battery boost, people are worried about the iPhone 16 Plus. Many think that if its battery gets smaller, it might not last as long, especially for those who use their phones a lot for different things like watching videos or using multiple apps at once.

However, it does not suggest any other hardware and software improvements that may actually not necessitate a larger battery. In fact, battery size isn't the only thing that affects how long a phone lasts. Software and hardware also play important roles. But the news about the possible smaller battery has made some people worried. They want their iPhones to last all day without needing to charge them.

People are waiting to hear from Apple to confirm the battery sizes and how long the new iPhones will last. Until then, they're hoping that Apple finds ways to make the batteries last longer, even if they're smaller. The big announcement event, usually in September, will hopefully give us more details about the iPhone 16 Plus and how good its battery life will be.

First Published Date: 17 Mar, 22:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets