Apple likely to launch iPad Pro with OLED display and larger iPad Air

The new iPhone, iMac, and MacBook Pro generations have been launched by Apple. Now, the fans are waiting for the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, which are rumored to launch in 2024. The coming year may herald big changes to the new iPad Air as well as the iPad Pro models and an expert has some important news to share about their displays and screen sizes. Check out what the new leaks are circulating about the 2024 launch products.

While fans are waiting for the launch of iPad Air and iPad Pro models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported(via Mashable) that iPad Pro models are expected to feature the new M3 chip and OLED displays. This would be a massive revamp for iPads as previously, all the iPad models featured LCD displays and now the switch to OLED displays can enhance the overall viewing experience for the users. Furthermore, the new generation of iPad Pro may come in two display sizes 12.9-inch and the standard 10.9-inch. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch may include a mini-LED display for enhanced viewing.

The 2024 iPad Air may come with a new display size model of 12.9-inch which is similar to the iPad Pro version. However, the iPad Air is expected to feature the Liquid Retina display without the mini LED panels, but it is rumored to have a much more improved display quality than its predecessors.

As per reports, both iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to be launched in the first half of 2024, however, the final dates of the roll out will be announced by Apple. The iPad mini is also expected to be launched in the second half of 2024.

Also, note that the above-mentioned information is based on rumours and Apple might make changes as there is still time for the official launch. So, now we will have to wait till we hear something official from the company about the new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro before cementing any thoughts permanently in the mind.

