Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

Apple has released all of its expected products including the iPhone 15 lineup, however, the iPad Mini 7 launch date was unclear as no announcement had been made so far. But, Apple may not be done with its launches this year. After the introduction of all the major devices, experts suggest that Apple may launch its new generation of iPad mini by the end of this year. Some had earlier suggested that we may see the new iPad at the beginning of 2024, but now, it looks like we will not have to wait too long as Apple will likely introduce it before 2023 ends.

iPad Mini 7 speculated launch date

According to a report shared by DigiTimes, Apple may be planning to launch iPad Mini 7 before 2023 ends. However, notably, the second half of 2023 saw a declining demand for tablets worldwide. Now, a Taiwan-based publication predicts that Apple's “mini” tablet versions may get a substantial boost in the coming months. It said, “The share will gradually pick up during the second half because of Apple's inventory replenishment needs in the third quarter and orders for a new small-size iPad in the fourth quarter, the figures show.”

No major information about iPad Mini 7 specs has been revealed so far but experts believe that the iPad may get minor improvements. Another tipster named ShrimpApplePro also revealed that the seventh-generation iPad mini is now under development. With the launch of the iPad mini 7, rumours say that it can get a chipset upgrade. As of now the iPad Mini 6 runs on an A15 Bionic chip, therefore, the iPad Mini 7 may feature a higher version chip, according to MacRumors report.

Additionally, it is being said that the new iPad may experience some tweaks in the rear camera with the integration of Photonic Engine. It may also get improved connectivity support such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 version and more.

More iPad Mini 7 specs are expected to be announced with the launch. Apple is yet to reveal the launch date for its new iPad. The above-mentioned specs are based on rumours and speculation. Now, hopefully, we only have to wait a few more months to experience the new iPad Mini 7.

