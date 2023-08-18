Apple set to kill off leather cases for iPhone 15? Tipster hints at it

As Apple is moving towards its biggest launch of the year, the iPhone 15 line-up, rumors are suggesting a number of options that may be rolled out by the company. The latest report reveals that Apple won't provide any leather cases for iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 15 leather case is something that many people prefer to safeguard their handset from damage and it gives it an added premium look.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple will not release leather cases this year. The rumor was first shared by DuaNRui on the platform X. His post said, “I've heard that Apple won't be releasing a Leather Case for the iPhone 15 series.”As per the speculations , the Apple event is likely to be hosted in September.

Possible reasons for the rumor

Apple, on its part, has not revealed any such thing. In fact, Apple maintains total secrecy around all its products and the first time it reveals anything is on the day it is launched. The reason for this particular rumor is still unclear. It would be really odd if Apple takes this step since the leather cases sell well and generate huge revenue for the company. The company actively looks to benefit from the changes it makes in the iPhone models every year. This means that the old cases don't fit on the new phones very well and customers are forced to buy new leather cases every year if they upgrade to the latest model. Leather cases are high-margin products for Apple and are priced anything between $59 to $129.

One reason for this change might be environmental concerns. Apple is seriously looking at reducing its carbon footprint and is manufacturing its products in as environmentally friendly a way as possible. Now, leather cases are not really very ecological and Apple could target a reduction in its Carbon footprint by not selling leather cases. Apple does want to be known as an environment-friendly brand.

Of course, one other possible explanation may well be that Apple could be looking at introducing a new premium case material this year in place of leather.

Possible release date of iPhone 15

The ongoing rumors suggest that Apple might return to its traditional launch date and reveal the iPhone 15 on September 12th or 13th. While nothing is confirmed yet, official announcements might come around mid to late August. As of now, a reasonable bet would be September 12th for the launch event which will be followed by pre-orders on September 15th and devices available for purchase starting September 22nd.