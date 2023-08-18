Apple set to kill off leather cases for iPhone 15? Tipster hints at it

Apple iPhone 15 leather case accessory is something that many people prefer to safeguard their handset from damage and it gives it an added premium look. However, the leather case may not be released for iPhone 15.

Aug 18 2023
iPhone 15 series tipped to get key upgrades! From display, camera to chipset, know details
According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs.
1/5 According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs. (Unsplash)
The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area. 
2/5 The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area.  (Unsplash)
The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit.
3/5 The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit. (Unsplash)
The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.  
4/5 The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.   (Unsplash)
The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase.
5/5 The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 leather case
Because of the changes in the iPhone models every year, customers are forced to buy new leather cases in case they upgrade to the latest model.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)

As Apple is moving towards its biggest launch of the year, the iPhone 15 line-up, rumors are suggesting a number of options that may be rolled out by the company. The latest report reveals that Apple won't provide any leather cases for iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 15 leather case is something that many people prefer to safeguard their handset from damage and it gives it an added premium look.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple will not release leather cases this year. The rumor was first shared by DuaNRui on the platform X. His post said, “I've heard that Apple won't be releasing a Leather Case for the iPhone 15 series.”As per the speculations , the Apple event is likely to be hosted in September.

Possible reasons for the rumor

Apple, on its part, has not revealed any such thing. In fact, Apple maintains total secrecy around all its products and the first time it reveals anything is on the day it is launched. The reason for this particular rumor is still unclear. It would be really odd if Apple takes this step since the leather cases sell well and generate huge revenue for the company. The company actively looks to benefit from the changes it makes in the iPhone models every year. This means that the old cases don't fit on the new phones very well and customers are forced to buy new leather cases every year if they upgrade to the latest model. Leather cases are high-margin products for Apple and are priced anything between $59 to $129.

One reason for this change might be environmental concerns. Apple is seriously looking at reducing its carbon footprint and is manufacturing its products in as environmentally friendly a way as possible. Now, leather cases are not really very ecological and Apple could target a reduction in its Carbon footprint by not selling leather cases. Apple does want to be known as an environment-friendly brand.

Of course, one other possible explanation may well be that Apple could be looking at introducing a new premium case material this year in place of leather.

Possible release date of iPhone 15

The ongoing rumors suggest that Apple might return to its traditional launch date and reveal the iPhone 15 on September 12th or 13th. While nothing is confirmed yet, official announcements might come around mid to late August. As of now, a reasonable bet would be September 12th for the launch event which will be followed by pre-orders on September 15th and devices available for purchase starting September 22nd.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets