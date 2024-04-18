Apple to make big changes with the iPhone 17 Plus; Leak hints at a smaller display than iPhone 15 Plus

While the iPhone 16 series is still a few months away from hitting the shelves, the rumour mill is already abuzz with whispers about Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 lineup. A recent social media post by display industry expert Ross Young has added fuel to the fire, hinting at a potential shake-up in the iPhone 17 Plus's screen size.

The Downsize Dilemma

According to Young's post on X, the iPhone 17 Plus might feature a smaller display than the current generation ‘Plus' model, the iPhone 15 Plus, which boasts a 6.7-inch screen. Although Young stopped short of revealing the exact dimensions, this potential downsizing could be a bold move by Apple to differentiate its Plus models from the Pro Max variants, reported macrumors.

Setting the Plus Apart

Currently, the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max share the same 6.7-inch screen size. If the rumours about the iPhone 17 Plus prove true, Apple could be aiming to create clearer distinctions between its Plus and Pro Max models. This strategy could offer consumers more diverse choices within the iPhone lineup, catering to different screen size preferences.

A Glimpse into iPhone 16's Display

Before diving deeper into the iPhone 17 rumours, let's not overlook the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. Leaks suggest these devices will sport larger screens, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. This represents a modest increase from the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Road Ahead for iPhone 17

While these early rumours offer tantalising insights into Apple's future plans, it's essential to approach them with a dose of scepticism. The iPhone 17 lineup is still roughly a year and a half away, leaving ample time for Apple to tweak its designs and features.

