iPhone 16 launch: 6 big changes Apple plans to make in 2024

The buzz around the iPhone series is never-ending, and with the iPhone 16 on the horizon, tech enthusiasts are eager for insights. Recently, a video from EFTM's Trevor Long unveiled machined blanks of the iPhone 16, shedding light on Apple's evolving design choices. Here's a roundup of the major changes Apple has in store for its 2024 iPhone lineup.

The Action Button Revolution

One standout feature is the introduction of the "Capture Button." While the iPhone 15 Pro models introduced the "Action Button," 2024 brings its expansion to the standard iPhone 16 models. Positioned alongside the Power button, this new button allows users to control zoom, focus, and even activate recording with varying levels of pressure.

Camera Upgrades Galore

The iPhone 16 Pro lineup promises significant camera enhancements. Reports suggest a leap from a 12MP to a whopping 48MP Ultra Wide camera. Moreover, both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature an upgraded tetaprism camera, enabling at least 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom.

Anti-Reflective Coating

Apple aims to tackle the lens flare issue commonly experienced in bright light conditions. The iPhone 16 Pro will feature an anti-reflective coating, ensuring clearer and sharper photos, even in challenging lighting.

Display and Design

The iPhone 16 Pro models are set to get bigger, with display sizes rumoured to be 6.3 and 6.9 inches. Improved OLED panels with micro-lens technology promise enhanced brightness and reduced power consumption. Additionally, Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology aims to reduce bezel sizes, offering a sleeker look.

Under the Hood: A18 Chip and AI Capabilities

Leaked information points to all iPhone 16 models using the A18 chip, with the Pro models possibly having enhanced features. iOS 18 could introduce advanced Siri features and on-device AI functionalities, potentially exclusive to the iPhone 16.

Camera Layout and Aesthetics

The standard iPhone 16 models will adopt a vertical camera layout, similar to the iPhone 12. This change facilitates spatial video recording using both Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. Furthermore, the transition to USB-C is expected to continue with the iPhone 16 series.

The iPhone 16 lineup promises groundbreaking changes, from enhanced camera capabilities to innovative design elements. With Apple's commitment to pushing boundaries, tech enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting year ahead.

