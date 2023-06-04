Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 coming! Check list of eligible iPhones; is yours on it?

Apple WWDC 2023: iPhone users are eagerly waiting for the forthcoming iOS 17 update to be announced at the WWDC 2023 tomorrow. This year, the software update for iPhones is likely to introduce a range of “nice-to-have” features. However, the question remains: which iPhones will be eligible to receive the iOS 17 update? Will yours get it, or not? Generally, Apple extends software and security updates for iPhones for a period of up to five years. This year, there is a lot of uncertainty!

Earlier MacRumors had suggested that Apple will drop the support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X this year. All of these iPhones were launched back in 2017, which means, they have completed the five years of software support that Apple promises to provide.

However, contradicting this claim, a leak suggested that all iPhone models that support iOS 16 will get the next iOS 17 update. That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may also get the iOS 17 update.

Based on these leaks, here is a list of iPhones that are expected to get iOS 17 and some over which uncertainty looms.

iPhones that are 'Uncertain' to get iOS 17 support

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhones that are likely to get iOS 17 support

iPhone 14 series – iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14

iPhone 13 series – iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13

iPhone 12 series – iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12

iPhone 11 series – iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone SE 2020

iOS 17 features at a glance

In anticipation of the event, numerous leaks and rumors have surfaced, providing glimpses into how iOS 17 could potentially transform your iPhone experience. It is speculated that iOS 17 will bring about subtle alterations to the lock screen, control center, App Library folders, SharePlay, and Health app. Furthermore, iOS 17 is expected to introduce an entirely new journaling app, empowering users to effortlessly record their daily activities.