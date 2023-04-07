Astonishing deal! Nab the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 395pd; Check offer details now

Many dream of owning the iPhone 14. And why not. It is one of the most-talked about premium smartphones in existence. It comes with all the latest software updates by Apple as well as top-end hardware. However, it can often be very difficult for a person to shell out Rs. 79900 all at once just to own a smartphone. But there is one solution to this problem. Amazon has a great iPhone 14 deal right now which lets you pay just Rs. 395 a day to own the smartphone, taking the no cost EMI route. Interested? Check out the details below.

How to buy an iPhone 14 for just Rs. 395 a day

Amazon has a no-cost EMI (Easy Monthly Installments) payment method. No-cost EMI essentially means that a buyer does not have to pay the interest amount of the EMI, and it would be discounted up front. To take advantage of this deal, you will need either Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or HDFC Bank credit card. Other credit cards or debit cards will not fetch you the no-cost EMI and you will have to pay extra due to the interest rate.

The best part about this EMI deal is that you get to take advantage of any flat discounts the platform is offering. Right now, the Rs. 79900 iPhone 14 128GB variant has a 11 percent flat discount. After the discount, the price of the phone becomes Rs. 70999. If you take the EMI deal, this is all you have to pay for.

Under this deal, you can pay Rs. 11833 a month for 6 months straight to pay off for the iPhone 14. This amount essentially comes down to Rs. 395 a day. It does not get more affordable than this. For more information, you can visit Amazon and click on ‘EMI options' on the product page.

Other exciting offers on iPhone 14

If you are someone who is comfortable with paying a lump sum but wants the overall amount to be lower, you can instead opt for the exchange offer. Amazon currently has an exchange deal worth Rs. 28000. All you need is to exchange your existing smartphone. The amount of discount that you can redeem will depend on the smartphone model you exchange. But if you can get the full value, you can take home the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 42999.