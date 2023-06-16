Awesome deal on iPhone 11 reduces price by 11 percent!

Grab the iPhone 11 for a reduced price courtesy of exciting offers announced by Flipkart. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 11:06 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 can be purchased for a low price right now. (Unsplash)

Apple's iPhone 11 has been one of the standout iPhones of the last few years. Despite being criticized in the beginning for still having an LCD display in 2019, the iPhone 11 quickly proved us wrong, becoming the world's top-selling smartphone for two years in a row. Moreover, the smartphone still provides excellent value for the price, with a fast processor, good cameras, and decent battery life. iPhones usually tend to have a very long lifespan and the iPhone 11 will also get the upcoming iOS 17 update that will bring new features to iPhones.

So, if you're looking for a smartphone that offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, we recommend you take a look at the iPhone 11, on which there is an amazing offer live, courtesy of Flipkart.

iPhone 11 discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now with a heavy discount. Here's how.

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 11 percent on the smartphone. After that, it is available for Rs. 38999 on the e-commerce platform. Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing the exchange offer and bank benefits on the smartphone.

Other offers on iPhone 11

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 35000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. You can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 11:05 IST
