Believe it or not, but iPhone SE 4 may use iPhone 13, iPhone 14 parts; know launch date

Just last week, Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo reported that the development of the next-gen iPhone SE 4 is well underway, contrary to previous reports of the smartphone being cancelled. Kuo initially reported that its development was put on hold at the end of last year. However, Kuo's latest tweet spelt great news for those looking to buy an iPhone on a budget as the development of the iPhone SE 4 is underway and it will likely arrive in 2024 with some great features.

Now, another report has revealed that the iPhone SE 4 is likely to use parts left over from the production of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Amazingly, the heretofore small iPhone SE is set to get amazingly big! According to a report by Korean publication The Elec, the iPhone SE 4 will likely use the 6.1-inch OLED displays manufactured by Chinese firm BOE using parts left over from the production of iPhone 13 and the latest iPhone 14. Yes, an iPhone SE as big as the iPhone 13 and 14! iPhone SE 4 launch date is expected in the Fall season of 2024.

Although iPhone's OLED displays are usually manufactured by Samsung and LG, both companies could have their hands full with the iPhone 15 series which is set to debut later this year. The report by The Elec states, “According to the industry on the 3rd, BOE is expected to supply 6.1-inch organic light emitting diode (OLED) for the low-end iPhone SE4, which is expected to be released next year. The iPhone SE series has so far only been released as a liquid crystal display (LCD) model, but next year's model is likely to be applied with OLED." (translated)

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone SE 4 rumours

The iPhone SE 4 has been tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display which will be upgraded from LCD to OLED, bringing punchier colours and darker blacks. The report further states that the iPhone SE 4 will have a minor modification in design when compared to the iPhone 14. This would mark the first major design change in two generations of the iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 3 was launched in early 2022 and was essentially the same iPhone SE 2nd Gen with the newer A15 Bionic chip and a slightly larger capacity battery.

Kuo also reported that instead of using Qualcomm's modem chips, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 5G modem based on a 4-nanometer process node, designed by Apple.