Best Black Friday deals 2023: Grab the best early offers on iPhone 15 Pro Max, Motorola Razr+, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Get ready for Black Friday 2023 deals on top-notch smartphones! Expect early discounts on iPhone 15 Pro Max, Motorola Razr+, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Apple iPhone SE. Discover the details below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 20:20 IST
Discover the hottest early black Friday deals of 2023, featuring the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max and top-notch Android smartphones. (REUTERS)

Black Friday is around the corner, and this year, you can expect some fantastic deals on smartphones, especially the newly launched iPhone 15 Pro Max. This new Apple phone has become a hit in the US and UK, and it's likely to shine in this year's Black Friday phone sales.

Officially, Black Friday falls on November 24, but you don't have to wait. Some retailers have already started offering incredible deals on the iPhone 15 and other phones. We have gathered the top deals for you. If you're in the market for a great phone deal, check out our Black Friday recommendations.

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a powerful phone with Apple's fastest mobile chip, the A17 Pro SoC. This phone is so fast that it can even play console games like Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding. Its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers stunning visuals. On the back, it boasts a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

2. Motorola Razr+

The Motorola Razr+ is a unique foldable smartphone. It has a 6.9-inch pOLED display inside with a high resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. What's cool is the 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen, allowing you to use important apps without unfolding the device. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, has 8GB of RAM, and offers 256GB of internal storage.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 stands out with its Flex Hinge, which allows the phone to fold completely flat. The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen is more useful, and inside, you'll find a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that's simply gorgeous with smooth performance and 256GB of internal storage.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is hailed as the best foldable phone. It's thinner and lighter than previous models, thanks to its 6.2-inch cover display and 7.6-inch inner display. It features a high-quality hinge and a durable chassis. The phone has a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto sensors. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

5. Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)

The third-generation Apple iPhone SE, released in 2022, is no slouch. It runs on Apple's A15 Bionic chip, the same one found in the iPhone 14. This phone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front. It still has the Home button, enabling the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system.

As Black Friday approaches, keep an eye out for these incredible phone deals. Whether you're an Apple fan or prefer Android, there's something for everyone this Black Friday. Don't miss out on these fantastic discounts!

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 20:20 IST
