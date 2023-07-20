Big discount! Get the iQOO Neo 7 5G at this new low price

Exciting news! Flipkart has a massive deal on the iQOO Neo 7, a feature-packed mid-range smartphone that was launched in India in February 2023.. This powerful device offers great performance and unique features, and it's now available at a huge discount on Flipkart.

The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the Dimensity 8200 5G mobile platform, which is one of the most powerful processors available in the market. The phone also has 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes the display very smooth and responsive, which is great for gaming and watching videos. The phone also has a triple-camera system on the back, consisting of a 64MP+ 2MP+ 2MP and a 16MP selfie camera, backed up by a 5000mAh battery supported by 80W FlashCharge support.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The iQOO Neo 7 is a great choice for gamers and anyone who wants a powerful and stylish smartphone.If you are looking for a new phone, the iQOO Neo 7 is definitely worth considering.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Discount

The iQOO Neo 7 5G, originally priced at Rs. 34999 on Flipkart, can now be yours for 30097, thanks to the amazing offers on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is offering a 14 percent discount on the base 128 GB variant of the iQOO Neo 7 5G, bringing the price down to Rs. 30097. But that's not all. You can also take benefits of exchange offers and bank benefits available specifically for the iQOO Neo 7. With these additional offers, you can get your hands on the iQOO Neo 7 5G at an even more affordable price.

B07WGPKNGT-1

Other offers

During the ongoing Sale on Flipkart, several bank offers are being provided as a complement to the sale on the iQOO Neo 7, allowing you to save a significant amount.

If you are using HDFC Bank Credit Cards for EMI transactions, you can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 1250. Additionally, by carefully following all the instructions, you can save a flat Rs. 3000 on the same card. For Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card transactions, there is a 5 percent discount also available.

Make the most of these bank offers and save big on your purchase of the iQOO Neo 7 during the ongoing sale on Flipkart.