Big discount! Get the iQOO Neo 7 5G at this new low price

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Then we have a special offer for you. Here’s how you can take advantage of this iQOO Neo 7 5G offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 16:32 IST
Big discounts on iQOO 11, iQOO 9 to iQOO Neo 7 announced! Check best deals
iQOO 11
1/5 iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0. Earlier priced at Rs. 59999, it can be purchased now for Rs. 49999 due to the price cut and bank offers from Amazon.  (iQOO)
image caption
2/5 Not just this, iQOO has exciting offers on iQOO 9 Series too. The iQOO 9 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs. 39990 against the regular price of Rs. 64990. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The iQOO 9 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 4700mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It features a triple camera setup of 50MP + 16MP + 50MP.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 The standard iQOO 9 is also available at an effective price of Rs. 30990 with a massive drop from the regular price of Rs. 42990.  (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 7
5/5 The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W charging and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display. With bank offers, you can get it for Rs. 27999 from Amazon. (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 7
View all Images
Grab the iQOO Neo 7 at a huge discount on Flipkart. (iQOO)

Exciting news! Flipkart has a massive deal on the iQOO Neo 7, a feature-packed mid-range smartphone that was launched in India in February 2023.. This powerful device offers great performance and unique features, and it's now available at a huge discount on Flipkart.

The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the Dimensity 8200 5G mobile platform, which is one of the most powerful processors available in the market. The phone also has 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes the display very smooth and responsive, which is great for gaming and watching videos. The phone also has a triple-camera system on the back, consisting of a 64MP+ 2MP+ 2MP and a 16MP selfie camera, backed up by a 5000mAh battery supported by 80W FlashCharge support.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iQOO Neo 7 is a great choice for gamers and anyone who wants a powerful and stylish smartphone.If you are looking for a new phone, the iQOO Neo 7 is definitely worth considering.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Discount

The iQOO Neo 7 5G, originally priced at Rs. 34999 on Flipkart, can now be yours for 30097, thanks to the amazing offers on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is offering a 14 percent discount on the base 128 GB variant of the iQOO Neo 7 5G, bringing the price down to Rs. 30097. But that's not all. You can also take benefits of exchange offers and bank benefits available specifically for the iQOO Neo 7. With these additional offers, you can get your hands on the iQOO Neo 7 5G at an even more affordable price.

B07WGPKNGT-1

Other offers

During the ongoing Sale on Flipkart, several bank offers are being provided as a complement to the sale on the iQOO Neo 7, allowing you to save a significant amount.

If you are using HDFC Bank Credit Cards for EMI transactions, you can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 1250. Additionally, by carefully following all the instructions, you can save a flat Rs. 3000 on the same card. For Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card transactions, there is a 5 percent discount also available.

Make the most of these bank offers and save big on your purchase of the iQOO Neo 7 during the ongoing sale on Flipkart.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 16:32 IST
Mobile News Big discount! Get the iQOO Neo 7 5G at this new low price
