Big Flipkart deal! iPhone 11 price cut by 11%

Apple iPhone 11 deal on Flipkart is an eye-ball grabber. If you are looking to enter the Apple iPhone ecosystem for the first time and don't want to spend too much, then iPhone 11 as an entry point will be the best option. Also, Apple has announced that iPhone 11 will be eligible for the iOS 17 update and that is the proverbial cherry on top. It means the iPhone 11 will have the same software as the latest iPhone, barring some exceptions. iPhone 11 features 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP wide cameras along with a 12 MP front camera and an A13 Bionic chip. However, it doesn't come with 5G service.

iPhone 11 price cut

Flipkart is offering a flat 11% discount on the iPhone 11. The original price of iPhone 11 is 43,900 and now you can get it for 38,999. However, to sweeten the deal and make it more affordable, a range of card and cashback offers are also available.

Banks and exchange offer

HDFC Bank is offering a 10% discount on Credit Card and debit card. Kotak Bank is also offering a 10% discount on credit cards.

Flipkart has an exchange offer of up to 35,000 for trading-in an old smartphone. However, the trade-in amount will vary and will depend on the condition of your old phone. So, it's important for your old phone to be in working condition.