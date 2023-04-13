Big UPGRADE for Samsung Galaxy S24 series; worth it for you? Check now

Major power upgrades in terms of processor, GPU and RAM could be on the cards for Samsung Galaxy S24 series series, according to various reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 16:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S24 could feature a faster processor than its predecessor. (Samsung)

Samsung launched its latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event and since then, leaks about next year's devices have started emerging. The rumoured Galaxy S24 series is not due to launch until next year, but if leaks are to be believed, we already know many details about the devices. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra received a major camera upgrade over last year's counterpart, the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus can be considered as minor upgrades. But it is not likely to be the case next year.

Power boost

According to tipster platform SamLover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series could receive a major power boost in terms of performance. The leak reveals that Samsung could again go the Qualcomm route and its next flagship series could be powered by the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC.

Although Samsung usually uses its own Exynos chipset in some regions, the company ditched it entirely for the Galaxy S23 series and provided the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC in all models across the world. As previously reported, the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 could blow the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro out of the water with its processing power.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Another report revealed that Samsung's upcoming flagships could get a graphics boost too with a 50% faster GPU, according to SamMobile.

Thus, it looks like Samsung could gain an upper hand in the endless Android vs iOS debate.

144Hz display

Next year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature an upgraded display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, according to SamLover. This would be the first time a Samsung phone features a 144Hz display as 120Hz has been the ceiling for Samsung devices so far. Additionally, it could feature UFS 4.1 storage as well as 12GB RAM as standard on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could have 16GB RAM, according to tipster Tarun Vats.

However, it should be noted that the reported features are based on unconfirmed reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Samsung, which might take a while.

13 Apr, 16:31 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets