Billionaire Warren Buffett uses iPhone 11, not iPhone 14 or iPhone 13!

The smartphone revolution has had a major impact on our lives, radically changing the way we live, work, and interact with each other. Forget letters or pagers, gone are the days of sending emails to check up on your loved ones, especially when WhatsApp is around. As a result, people are now able to stay in touch with each other more easily than ever before, aside from having access to news, information and entertainment just a few swipes away. But there are some who don't want to acclimatize to this new way of living, and it seems like Warren Buffett is one of them. Surprisingly, the billionaire business magnate and Apple investor owns an iPhone 11 instead of the latest iPhone 14 or last year's iPhone 13.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO had previously revealed in a 2018 interview with CNBC that he was a long-term user of a $20 Samsung SCH-U320 flip phone but Apple CEO Tim Cook had been urging him to upgrade to an iPhone for some time. It seems like Cook's wish has come true as Buffett has traded his Samsung flip phone for an iPhone 11.

During a CNBC Squawk Box interview in February 2020, Buffett revealed that the Samsung flip phone had gone and an iPhone 11 had taken its place. Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick, “My flip phone is permanently gone”.

Interestingly, the billionaire investor revealed that he didn't actually purchase his new iPhone but was gifted several of them by Tim Cook, who even offered to fly out to Omaha and offer tech support to Buffett.

But despite owning an iPhone, Buffett only uses the iPhone 11 as a phone, admitting that he doesn't use "all its facilities like most people." Moreover, his Twitter account has only 7 tweets which were tweeted by someone else for him.

But the iPhone 11 isn't the only product that Buffett uses, who approximately owns 5.5% of Apple. He also has an iPad, which is used to check stock prices and do research.