Capture the moment: Best camera mobile phones under 10000

Looking for best Camera mobile phones below Rs. 10000 in India, but the options available have left you confused? Don’t worry, here we have listed some of the best phones online well under budget, equipped with good camera, battery and storage.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 11:23 IST
Best camera mobile phones under 10000 in India. (Reuters)

In the world of smartphones, budget-friendly options are are always the most-popular among Indian consumers. With the availability of affordable mobile data plans, more people can now afford to own a smartphone. Even in the budget segment, smartphones are equipped with features found in higher-priced devices, including high-resolution screens, impressive cameras, fingerprint sensors, and 5G connectivity. Here is a curated list of the best smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 that you can purchase today.

1. Realme Narzo N53

Released in March 2023, the Realme Narzo N53 is a powerful mid-range smartphone. It is powered by the gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G96 processor, offering excellent performance for its price range. The phone sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, a 50MP triple-lens rear camera system, and a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. With its long-lasting battery and powerful specifications, the Narzo N53 is a great choice for gamers and users seeking a reliable smartphone. It is available at Rs. 8999 on Flipkart.

2. Samsung Galaxy F13

Launched in June 2022, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is a decent mid-range smartphone. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display, a 50MP triple-lens rear camera system, an 8MP front-facing camera, a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The Galaxy F13 strikes a good balance between features and performance, making it an affordable and reliable option for mid-range smartphone buyers. It is available at Rs. 9699 on Flipkart.

3. Xiaomi Redmi 10

The Xiaomi Redmi 10, released in March 2022, offers a range of appealing features. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The Redmi 10 also boasts a quad-camera system on the back, including a 50MP+8MP+2MP configuration, and a 13MP selfie camera. With a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, the Redmi 10 delivers a long-lasting performance. It is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers who desire a large display, fast processor, and impressive camera system. It is available at Rs. 9499 on Flipkart.

4. Nokia C32

Nokia C32, a mid-range smartphone with an appealing design. It features a toughened glass back, a metallic-finish frame, and a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The phone showcases a 50MP rear camera, a 5000mAh battery, and expandable storage of up to 512GB. Running on Android 13, it offers an 8MP front camera and supports fast charging. Available in Cyan and Pink colors, the Nokia C32 combines style and functionality in an affordable package. It is available at Rs. 9499 on Flipkart.

In short, These smartphones prove that excellent camera performances and impressive specifications can be found in the budget-friendly segment too. Whether you prioritize gaming, camera quality, or overall performance, these options offer compelling choices for smartphone enthusiasts with a limited budget.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 11:23 IST
Home Mobile News Capture the moment: Best camera mobile phones under 10000
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets