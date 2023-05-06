Crazy deal! Take home Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for under 20000 during Flipkart sale

The premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now available at an insanely low price during Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale. Check out the deal here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 11:36 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale brings exciting price cuts on iPhone 14, iQOO 11, Pixel 7, more
Apple iPhone 14
1/6 The Amazon Great Summer Sale, which started today, May 4, and will continue till May 8, is offering some exciting deals on premium smartphones. If you are looking to upgrade your device, then you should know how much you can save on devices such as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Google Pixel 7, iQOO 11, and Xiaomi 12 Pro. (REUTERS)
image caption
2/6 The standard iPhone 14, 128GB variant has the lowest price on Amazon ever since its launch last year. The Rs. 79900 smartphone can be purchased for a flat discount of 15 percent, which brings its price down to Rs. 67999. On using an ICICI credit card, buyers can save another Rs. 1000 on the smartphone. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple A14 Bionic chipset, and a dual 12 MP camera on the back.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro, 128GB variant also has a cool discount on it. The smartphone has a retail price of Rs. 129900 but during the sale, it has a flat 8 percent off, which brings its price down to Rs. 119999. ICICI credit card users can save another Rs. 1000 on the device. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple A15 Bionic chipset, and a large 48MP primary rear camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Those who prefer Android OS over iOS can go for Google Pixel 7, which is currently available on Amazon for just Rs. 44300. The Google flagship features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, and Google Tensor G2 chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iQOO 11
5/6 If you gravitate towards gaming smartphones, the iQOO 11 deal would be perfect for you. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant usually retails for Rs. 61999 on Amazon but right now, it is available for an 11 percent flat discount which brings its price down to Rs. 54999. You can save an additional Rs. 4250 on using ICICI credit card. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.  (iQOO)
image caption
6/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro also has an exciting offer on Amazon. The Rs. 79999 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has a 44 percent flat discount and is available for just Rs. 44999. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and sports a triple 50MP rear camera setup that includes a telephoto lens as well. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE can be purchased at an affordable price on Flipkart. Nab it for under Rs. 20000. (HT Tech)

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is the one-stop destination for all smartphone seekers eyeying a big discount. You can find diverse options to choose the best phone for yourself at all prices. One of the most highlighted deals during this Flipkart sale is on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which is available at an incredibly low price. A massive 57 percent discount, bank offers and exchange deal – the combination of these can bring down the price to an impressive low. Interested to nab this deal? Know all about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut

Flipkart is currently offering a massive 57 percent discount on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The phone is originally priced at Rs. 74999, but during the sale, you can purchase it for just Rs. 31999. To further reduce the price, take advantage of the bank offers available on Flipkart. With selected bank credit card transactions, you can enjoy an additional Rs. 2000 off, bringing the price down to Rs. 29999.

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can also benefit from the exchange offer and get up to Rs. 27250 off on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. By combining the maximum discount available through both the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to only Rs. 2749.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C1Z8WTS6

But read the fine print carefully! It must be noted that the value of the exchange offer will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Also, the exchange offer may vary depending on your location. Hence, always check the available discount before proceeding to buy a new phone. Even if not the full price, still you will easily be able to nab the smartphone for under Rs. 20000 with these offers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Why you should buy this phone

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers a range of impressive features, including a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a high-performance Exynos 2100 chipset, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. It also boasts a 32MP selfie camera on the front. So, this incredible offer presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a feature-packed and high-performance smartphone at an exceptionally affordable price.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 11:36 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Crazy deal! Take home Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for under 20000 during Flipkart sale
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets