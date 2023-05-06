Crazy deal! Take home Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for under 20000 during Flipkart sale

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is the one-stop destination for all smartphone seekers eyeying a big discount. You can find diverse options to choose the best phone for yourself at all prices. One of the most highlighted deals during this Flipkart sale is on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which is available at an incredibly low price. A massive 57 percent discount, bank offers and exchange deal – the combination of these can bring down the price to an impressive low. Interested to nab this deal? Know all about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut

Flipkart is currently offering a massive 57 percent discount on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The phone is originally priced at Rs. 74999, but during the sale, you can purchase it for just Rs. 31999. To further reduce the price, take advantage of the bank offers available on Flipkart. With selected bank credit card transactions, you can enjoy an additional Rs. 2000 off, bringing the price down to Rs. 29999.

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can also benefit from the exchange offer and get up to Rs. 27250 off on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. By combining the maximum discount available through both the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to only Rs. 2749.

But read the fine print carefully! It must be noted that the value of the exchange offer will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Also, the exchange offer may vary depending on your location. Hence, always check the available discount before proceeding to buy a new phone. Even if not the full price, still you will easily be able to nab the smartphone for under Rs. 20000 with these offers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Why you should buy this phone

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers a range of impressive features, including a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a high-performance Exynos 2100 chipset, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. It also boasts a 32MP selfie camera on the front. So, this incredible offer presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a feature-packed and high-performance smartphone at an exceptionally affordable price.