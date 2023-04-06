Exciting offer! Flipkart drops iPhone 11 price to just 13999; Know details

If you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market. It is powered by the A13 Bionic processor, sports two 12MP dual cameras and has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. The iPhone 11 was launched back in 2019 and turned into an instant hit, becoming the best-selling smartphone globally for two consecutive years. Apple shipped nearly 65 million units of the iPhone 11 in 2020 alone. Although it is still relatively expensive, you can buy it at a huge discount right now.

Thanks to this amazing Flipkart offer, the iPhone 11 can be yours for just Rs. 13999. Know offer details here.

iPhone 11 discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 13999 on Flipkart. After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform.

Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

iPhone 11 exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 27000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take the price of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 13999!

iPhone 11 Bank offers

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.