Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 14! Check deal here

As the festive season is here, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on the top smartphones which can grab buyers' attention. If you are someone who has been planning to buy an iPhone for the longest time then right now Flipkart is offering huge discounts on iPhone 14. Buying an Apple iPhone might be expensive, however, with this great price cut, you will be able to save a lot of money. Check out the discount here.

iPhone 14 discount

Flipkart is celebrating the festive season with a massive discount on the Apple iPhone 14. The high-end smartphone is now available for Rs. 56999, down from its original price of Rs. 69900, a savings of percent. Additionally, you can grab more advantages, with Flipkart's bank and exchange offers. Check how you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 14.

Bank and exchange offer

You can get 10 percent off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and get up to Rs.750 off on orders of Rs.5000 and above. And get 10 percent off on RBL Bank Credit Card and get up to Rs.750 off on orders of Rs.5000 and above, you can avail the same discount with SBI Credit Card as well.

Furthermore, you can take advantage of the exchange deal and get up to Rs.39150 off by trading your old smartphone with the new iPhone 14. Note that the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions. Therefore, make sure your phone is working properly and it does not have any defect on its body.

Why you should buy an iPhone 14?

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display with round corners. It is backed by a 6 Core A15 Bionic Chip and powerful battery with 15W charging support. It sports a dual camera setup with 12MP cameras each and a 12MP front camera. It supports a variety of sensors such as Face ID, barometer, High dynamic range gyro, High-g accelerometer, and more.