Flipkart reveals Google Pixel 7a to launch on May 11; Know leaked price, specs here

Google is all pepped up for its Google I/O 2023 event which will kick start on May 10. This year's event is going to be a lot more special as Google will be entering the market of Foldable phones with its Google Pixel Fold. People are also excited about the launch of the affordable Pixel 7a at the event. Google has not yet revealed anything about the Pixel 7a yet, like it did for the Pixel Fold, Flipkart has teased the Pixel 7a ahead of its launch.

Sharing a glimpse of the Google Pixel 7a on its website, Flipkart stated, "The latest phone engineered by Google. Launching 11.05.23." It further stated, "The new Google Pixel phone is almost here! See you on May 11th." Notably, Flipkart has not mentioned that the teased image is of Google Pixel 7a, but it is being speculated to be the successor of Pixel 6a.

According to the teased image, the phone carries a similar design as the Pixel 7 series. Flipkart has not revealed any specification or detail regarding the device. However, several rumors and leaks are already circulating giving insights of what the Pixel 7a can have. Here are the leaked specs, features, price and more of the Google Pixel 7a.

1. Google Pixel 7a is expected to come in Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton colour options.

2. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Tensor G2 Chipset.

3. The Pixel 7a is likely to feature a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

4. The phone is likely to house a dual rear camera setup having a main lens of 64MP, accompanied with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. While for capturing selfies, the phone can get a 13MP front camera.

5. According to a report from MySmartPrice, Google pixel 7a is expected to launch at an estimated cost of SGD 749 ( approx. ₹46000.)

However, in order to get the exact details, you will have to wait for the launch of the device on May 11.