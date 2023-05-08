Flipkart reveals Google Pixel 7a to launch on May 11; Know leaked price, specs here

Flipkart has teased the image of Google Pixel 7a on its website, revealing that the phone will launch on May 11. Here is all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 17:15 IST
Big Google I/O 2023 launches REVEALED! Android 14, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a - Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year’s Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. (Google India/Twitter)
image caption
2/5 Android 14 - Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
3/5 Google Pixel Fold – After months of anticipation, Google has finally confirmed that Google Pixel Fold is coming this year. Google's first foldable smartphone could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. (Google)
Google Docs
4/5 AI tools for Workspace - Google’s official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other rumoured launches - Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products. Moreover, the tech giant could also give us a sneak peek at the Google Pixel tablet. (WinFuture)
Google Pixel 7a
View all Images
Google Pixel 7a launching soon! Know leaked price, specs ahead of the launch here. (Flipkart)

Google is all pepped up for its Google I/O 2023 event which will kick start on May 10. This year's event is going to be a lot more special as Google will be entering the market of Foldable phones with its Google Pixel Fold. People are also excited about the launch of the affordable Pixel 7a at the event. Google has not yet revealed anything about the Pixel 7a yet, like it did for the Pixel Fold, Flipkart has teased the Pixel 7a ahead of its launch.

Sharing a glimpse of the Google Pixel 7a on its website, Flipkart stated, "The latest phone engineered by Google. Launching 11.05.23." It further stated, "The new Google Pixel phone is almost here! See you on May 11th." Notably, Flipkart has not mentioned that the teased image is of Google Pixel 7a, but it is being speculated to be the successor of Pixel 6a.

According to the teased image, the phone carries a similar design as the Pixel 7 series. Flipkart has not revealed any specification or detail regarding the device. However, several rumors and leaks are already circulating giving insights of what the Pixel 7a can have. Here are the leaked specs, features, price and more of the Google Pixel 7a.

1. Google Pixel 7a is expected to come in Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton colour options.

2. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Tensor G2 Chipset.

3. The Pixel 7a is likely to feature a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

4. The phone is likely to house a dual rear camera setup having a main lens of 64MP, accompanied with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. While for capturing selfies, the phone can get a 13MP front camera.

5. According to a report from MySmartPrice, Google pixel 7a is expected to launch at an estimated cost of SGD 749 ( approx. 46000.)

However, in order to get the exact details, you will have to wait for the launch of the device on May 11.

First Published Date: 08 May, 17:13 IST
