Foldable phone fan? Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40 – know what is coming soon

If you're a fan of foldable smartphones, get ready for an array of options soon. In the past few months, several smartphone brands such as Oppo and Tecno have stepped into the foldable smartphone market. Now, Motorola and Samsung are set to release their new foldable smartphones, offering more choices to consumers. Motorola has already launched its Razr 40 series in China and the US, and soon, the smartphone is expected to make its way to India. Additionally, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5. Here is what you should expect from these upcoming foldable smartphones.

Motorola Razr 40

The Motorola Razr 40 series has been already listed on Amazon and the official website. The complete list of specifications will be revealed on June 22. Based on its China version, the Motorola Razr 40 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate and a 1.5-inch cover display. It is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 64MP primary camera coupled with 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is expected to house a 4200mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The upgraded version, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra may have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. For photography, it is expected to feature a 12MP primary camera along with 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Everything is tipped to be backed by a 3800mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung is expected to upgrade the Z Flip 5 cover display to a whopping 3.4-inch, @OnLeaks has suggested. This year, the new flip is expected to get an upgrade of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. For photography, it may get the same dual 12MP camera setup. Also, it is expected to get an IP58 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Just like the Flip phone, the new Fold smartphone of Samsung is expected to get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, it is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. For photography, it may feature a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. On the front, it is expected to get a 12MP selfie camera on the cover as well as a foldable display.