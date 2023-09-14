Forget iPhone 15, iPhone 16 could get these 5 BIG features

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series on September 12, much to the delight of Apple fans around the world. Its newest iPhone series features notable upgrades over its predecessors. Dynamic Island, which was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models, is now standard across all iPhone 15 models. Moreover, Apple has also replaced its proprietary lightning connector with a USB Type-C port. Action button, titanium frame, and periscope camera are just some of the other notable changes this year.

While these upgrades might sound enticing to first-time iPhone buyers or those who wish to upgrade from older models, the upgrades in store for iPhone 16 could blow them away.

iPhone 16: Rumoured upgrades

1. Solid-state buttons: For months, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 series would feature haptic solid-state buttons that would replace the physical volume buttons. While the mute switch was indeed replaced by the action button, the physical volume buttons are still present on the iPhones due to “manufacturing complexity, higher associated costs, and software integration issues”, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would get this feature.

2. Bigger display: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be introducing even bigger iPhones next year. Apple has been slowly making its iPhones bigger and bigger and Apple's 2011 flagship, the iPhone 4S, which had a mere 3.5-inch display, doesn't hold a candle to today's 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. But Young claims that Apple could go even bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes.

3. Under display Face ID: While Apple has now got rid of the notch across its entire iPhone lineup, the Face ID module, along with the front camera is still present at the top. However, that could soon change as Apple is looking to introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It could feature an under-display Face ID sensor.

4. WiFi upgrade: Apple could also bring Wi-Fi 7 technology to the iPhone 16 Pro models which would transmit data in 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, and at speeds of around 40 Gbps. As per the reports, this upgrade would not only result in faster networking speeds but also lower the latency and improve the reliability of the connection.

5. Other upgrades: It has been reported that Apple could even go ‘port-less' next year with the iPhone 16 Ultra ditching the USB Type-C port too. Moreover, a previous report stated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dubbed the iPhone 16 Ultra and have features like a faster processor and additional camera improvements. However, there is another talk that the Ultra will be an entirely new phone over and above the previous four.